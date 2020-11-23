Wild Rift fans want “Role Selection” and “Champion Ban Phase” in the game as soon as possible

It’s true that League of Legends: Wild Rift is in its open beta phase and only available in a select few regions, with more to come in December.

But that is not stopping the player base from speaking its mind, especially when it comes to the competitive integrity of Wild Rift’s ranked matchmaking.

There are many issues with balance in Wild Rift currently, and patching issues out of the game is not the fastest of processes.

However, one feature that can make gameplay more balanced, even if Riot Games takes its own sweet time to nerf and buff champions, is the presence of the “Role Selector” and a “Champion Ban Phase.”

Champions like Nasus and Ezreal have been a pain to deal with in ranked games, and the very fact that players can’t ban them out gives a greater agency to those one-tricks who can single-handedly take over games.

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift player, v6ro, highlighted the importance of the role selector and how a ban phase can go a long way in helping players have a more balanced gameplay experience.

Wild Rift needs a role selector, ban phase for ranked matchmaking

There will be a lot of updates in December. Ezreal balance changes, introducing more new champions. And more...#WildRift pic.twitter.com/VUmUrQfTg4 — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) November 22, 2020

Ezreal has been one of the most overpowered picks in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Even after some recent nerfs, his kit is still busted, making him one of the game’s most picked champions.

The Redditor wrote:

“We need a role selection option!! I’m sick of blind picking in ranked where I’m forced to support almost every game. Could we also possibly get champ bans in the future? There are probably too few champions to implement this right now, but it could be amazing to stop these one-trick meta players going Ezreal every single game. And matchmaking, I can go on about this, but I’m sure the community has heard enough.”

ezreal is sitting at about 53% since his nerfs



the december patch we just announced will have a TON of changes. looking forward to everyones feedback when it goes live :) — Jonathan Chao (Wild Rift) (@RiotJCM1117) November 19, 2020

December will see a lot of changes and updates to many of the Wild Rift champions, and Ezreal especially will be seeing a lot of nerfs coming his way.