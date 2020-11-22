Does Wild Rift need a better Health Bar UI?

Some players are requesting a better UI for the Health Bar in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Wild Rift is best described as League of Legends for mobiles. It has a growing esports scene and will soon be available for many more regions. In this game, players team up and control a Champion with a focus on destroying the opposing team's Nexus.

The premise is the same as the base League of Legends game. However, on mobile, issues can arise that might not be a problem on a larger PC monitor. This has lead to a Reddit user requesting a change to the Health Bar in certain instances.

Better Health Bar UI needed in Wild Rift?

Image via Riot Games

The main issue that the Wild Rift gamer mentioned is how the player Health Bar is overshadowed by the enemy Health Bar. It makes sense that the enemy UI is more prominent in some instances, but the user states that a Tank or Initiator needs to see their health over the enemy.

This will give the player a solid idea if they need to back off instead of sticking with the enemy. The main suggestion is to add a personal Health Bar elsewhere on the screen. Another possible option would be to add a smaller health number when the main one is covered.

Riot responds

Image via Riot Games

This can easily be seen as a necessary addition to the game. There is no instance where a player would not benefit from this, and a verified Riot account responded to the surprise of many players.

He stated that this suggestion for Wild Rift would be added to the design backlog. The Riot account also revealed that the decision to prioritize the enemy Health Bar UI was made to benefit Assassin players.

At this point, Riot is unsure of the right solution. The plan is to look carefully at the situation and find a way to make both the enemy and player Health Bar as clear as possible.