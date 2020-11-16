Is the health of the Nexus too low in League of Legends: Wild Rift?

The League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta launch has been a great success so far.

Even though the release was specific to certain regions, the response that the MOBA has received since 27th October is staggering.

Wild Rift topped the charts in both the Google and iOS play stores, and players can’t seem to get enough of the game, even if it’s still too buggy and needs many balance changes in gameplay.

And speaking of gameplay balance changes, there is one heated topic that the Wild Rift community has been mulling in the MOBA’s subreddit forums. The discussion is about the Nexus health in the game, and many fans feel that the total Nexus HP needs to be buffed.

The primary reason for wanting a Nexus health buff is to allow the losing team a chance to mount a comeback. But with the Nexus health being too low, just a single wave of mismanaged super minions can end the game in the blink of an eye.

Wild Rift Nexus health doesn’t allow a viable comeback

Image via Riot Games

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift player who goes by the handle of DIKDENPUZY focuses on the problems that the game’s open beta is having with the Nexus health pool and how buffing that will ultimately improve its overall gameplay.

Much of the thrill in the base game, League of Legends, came from mounting a successful comeback against the team that was ahead as it had picked an early game comp. Theoretically, late-game team compositions are the ones who should dominate after the 30-min mark, and giving the Runeterra structures like Turrets, Inhibitors, and Nexus limited damage and health pool significantly hurts such comps.

DIKDENPUZY wrote:

“Buff the health of the Nexus. It’s way too low, I literally take six seconds to kill the Nexus, and if you don’t have any inhibitor towers left, you literally lose to the super minions. I know it’s supposed to be low for shorter game time but at least buff it nonetheless.”

What’s interesting about this Reddit post is the amount of support and upvotes that it received from the Wild RIft community.

And judging by the thread, one can safely assume that Wild Rift fans are not exactly looking to get a significant health boost for the Nexus. Just enough buff for the losing team to have a better chance of coming back into the game.

Another Redditor even provided a viable solution to the problem:

“I’m not saying make the nexus last for ten years; all I’m saying is give a health buff or attack buff, or make the inhibitor towers that are destroyed respawn; only this time, with lower hp bars and can’t attack, it’s just an idea.”

Won’t stalling out a game make Wild Rift lose its charm?

Image via One Esports

Wild Rift’s most attractive quality is that it doesn’t last for an extended duration, unlike League of Legends. It is primarily built with the casual mobile gamer in mind.

Hence, parts of the Wild Rift community feel that buffing the Nexus or any other structural objectives in the game will unnecessarily extend the game, and they will not want to play it because of that.

Yet another Redditor noted:

“I kind of have mixed feelings on this. On the one hand, it does feel bad being unable to protect your Nexus. On the other part of the reason I prefer Wild Rift right now is the much shorter game times, which are already starting to get longer (about twenty minutes) as I’m playing more.”

He added that if games become, on average, 25 minutes, there is a high chance he would drop Wild Rift because the main appeal is that he can play during lunch break or during whatever small breaks he ha through the day.

The arguments on both sides of the coin are pretty valid, and the Wild Rift community feels that Riot Games needs to come up with a solution for this conundrum, as the thrill of a comeback is as essential as having a shorter match time.