Wild Rift Patch 1.1 official notes reveal new champions, fixed joystick controls, Ability Haste, and mana nerfs

With the new Open Beta server expansion, League of Legends: Wild Rift has come up with its first major update ever since the game’s beta launch back in October.

Wild Rift patch 1.1 is a rather big one, and it will introduce three new champions to the roster while also replacing CDR with Ability Haste.

A majority of the champion roster will be seeing massive nerfs to their mana regeneration rate, and this is highly likely to change the meta and gameplay state in Wild Rift by a lot.

For more details on why Riot Games chose to make the changes that they did in the new Wild Rift update, fans can check out their official website.

For a TLDR version, here is an overview of all the important updates that Wild Rift patch 1.1 is bringing to the game.

Wild Rift Patch 1.1 official notes

Wild Rift patch 1.1 will replace CDR with Ability Haste (Image via Riot Games)

New Wild Rift Champions:

Darius: the Hand of noxus

Draven: The Glorious Executioner

Wukong: The Monkey King

Wild Rift Languages

Advertisement

Added support French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Russian, and Vietnamese.

Wild Rift Features

Added the option to ping ability cooldowns

Added the option for fixed joystick controls

New Wild Rift Champion Skins

Academy Darius

High Noon Darius

Primetime Draven

Soul Reaver Draven

More skins will be released throughout the patch!

Wild Rift Champion ability tweaks

Alistar

(2) Headbutt

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 14/12.5/11/9.5s

Gragas

(ULT) Exploding Cask

Travel time: 6 frames → 4 frames

Janna

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 46 → 52

(2) Zephyr

Damage: 55/115/175/235 + 50% AP + 25% MS → 65/125/185/245 + 60% AP + 25% MS

(3) Eye of the Storm

Base shield: 80/130/180/230HP → 90/140/190/240HP

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 13/12/11/10s

Shyvana

(3) Flame Breath

Dragon form damage: 75 + level*5 + 30% AD + 30% AP → 45 + level*5 + 20% AD + 30% AP

Dragon form Scorch damage: 45 + level*5 + 10% AD + 20% AP → 30 + level*4 + 10% AD + 20% AP

Tryndamere

(1) Bloodlust

HP% AD: 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 → 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4

(ULT) Undying Rage

Cooldown: 100/90/80s → 100/85/70s

Twisted Fate

(2) Pick a Card

Card rotate time

Wild Rift Champion Mana Adjustments

Image via Riot Games

Base Mana Adjustments

Ahri - Mana regen: 21 → 18

Alistar - Mana regen: 21 → 18

Amumu - Mana regen: 21 → 18

(2) Despair - Mana per second: 10/10/10/10 → 10/11/12/13

(Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy - Mana: 100/150/200 → 100/100/100

Ashe - Mana regen: 12 → 9

Mana regen per level: 0.5 → 0.7

Mana regen @ level 15: 19 (unchanged)

Advertisement

Aurelion Sol - Mana regen: 12 → 9

Blitzcrank - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Camille - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Evelynn - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Ezreal - Mana regen: 21 → 9

Fiora - Mana regen: 12 → 9

Fizz - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Graves - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Jax - Mana regen: 15 → 12

Janna - Mana regen: 24 → 21

Jhin - Mana regen: 12 → 9

Jinx - Mana regen: 15 → 12

Kai’Sa - Mana regen: 18 → 15

Lux - Mana regen: 12 → 9

Master Yi - Mana regen: 15 → 12

Nami - Mana regen: 21 → 18

Nasus - Mana regen: 15 → 12

Soraka - Mana regen: 24 → 18

Twisted Fate - Mana regen: 12 → 9

(Ult) Destiny - Mana: 150/150/150 → 100/100/100

Vayne - Mana regen: 12 → 9

(Ult) Final Hour - Mana: 80/80/80 → 100/100/100

Vi - Mana regen: 18 → 15

(Ult) Assault and Battery - Mana: 100/125/150 → 100/100/100

Xin Zhao - Mana regen

Wild Rift Items

Image via Riot Games

Grievous Wound Items

Bramble vest

Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Executioner’s Calling

Grievous Wounds duration: 3s (unchanged)

Morellonomicon

Grievous Wounds duration: 3s (unchanged)

Mortal Reminder

Grievous Wounds duration: 5s → 3s

Thornmail

Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s

Tank Items

Mercury’s Treads

Tenacity: 30% → 35%

Ninja Tabi

Armor: 10 → 15

Auto attack damage reduction: 10% → 15%

Gargoyle Enchant

Health bonus: 40/100% → 65/130%

Fimbulwinter

Passive Cooldown

WIld Rift Game Systems

Ability Haste

Image via Riot Games

Advertisement

Similar to League of Legends on PC, Riot Games will be replacing Cooldown Reduction with a stat called Ability Haste.

Previously, for an ability with a 100-second cooldown, your 31st point of CDR removed 1 more second off its remaining 70-second cooldown. This reduction is more than 1% of its current value which meant each point of CDR became more and more valuable as players stack it, forcing them to cap it at 40%.

Conversely, every point of Ability Haste allows you to cast abilities 1% more frequently which means it's a linear increase in power progression as opposed to CDR’s increasing value per point. Because of this, Ability Haste has no cap which should also allow players to flex their build choices to reflect the needs of the situation more as opposed to planning around a limit.

To illustrate the concept a bit more, having 100 Ability Haste means players can cast abilities 100% more frequently (double the amount of casts!), but they are gonna have to really commit to getting 100.

CDR = 1 - (1/(1+Ability Haste))

Changes to Dragons

Base Burn Damage: 50 true damage per second over 3 seconds → 45 true damage per second over 3 seconds (150 total → 135 total)

Burn Damage per Dragon: Now scales from 45/60/75/90 per 1/2/3/4 Dragon your team has taken (including Elder Dragon itself) (135/180/225/270)

Elder Dragon elemental effect now increases by 50% per dragon taken

150% → 150/200/250/300% per 1/2/3/4 Dragons your team has taken

Smite

Initial charge: Smite’s initial second charge delayed by 10 seconds

Wild Rift Runes

Fleet Footwork

Healing effectiveness: Against minions, the healing effectiveness for ranged champions is reduced to 30%.

Advertisement

Other Wild Rift Notes