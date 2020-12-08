Wild Rift Patch 1.1 official notes reveal new champions, fixed joystick controls, Ability Haste, and mana nerfs

With the new Open Beta server expansion, League of Legends: Wild Rift has come up with its first major update ever since the game’s beta launch back in October.
Wild Rift patch 1.1 is a rather big one, and it will introduce three new champions to the roster while also replacing CDR with Ability Haste.
A majority of the champion roster will be seeing massive nerfs to their mana regeneration rate, and this is highly likely to change the meta and gameplay state in Wild Rift by a lot.
For more details on why Riot Games chose to make the changes that they did in the new Wild Rift update, fans can check out their official website.
For a TLDR version, here is an overview of all the important updates that Wild Rift patch 1.1 is bringing to the game.
Wild Rift Patch 1.1 official notes
New Wild Rift Champions:
- Darius: the Hand of noxus
- Draven: The Glorious Executioner
- Wukong: The Monkey King
Wild Rift Languages
Added support French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Russian, and Vietnamese.
Wild Rift Features
- Added the option to ping ability cooldowns
- Added the option for fixed joystick controls
New Wild Rift Champion Skins
- Academy Darius
- High Noon Darius
- Primetime Draven
- Soul Reaver Draven
- More skins will be released throughout the patch!
Wild Rift Champion ability tweaks
Alistar
(2) Headbutt
Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 14/12.5/11/9.5s
Gragas
(ULT) Exploding Cask
Travel time: 6 frames → 4 frames
Janna
Base Stats
Attack Damage: 46 → 52
(2) Zephyr
Damage: 55/115/175/235 + 50% AP + 25% MS → 65/125/185/245 + 60% AP + 25% MS
(3) Eye of the Storm
Base shield: 80/130/180/230HP → 90/140/190/240HP
Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 13/12/11/10s
Shyvana
(3) Flame Breath
Dragon form damage: 75 + level*5 + 30% AD + 30% AP → 45 + level*5 + 20% AD + 30% AP
Dragon form Scorch damage: 45 + level*5 + 10% AD + 20% AP → 30 + level*4 + 10% AD + 20% AP
Tryndamere
(1) Bloodlust
HP% AD: 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35 → 0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4
(ULT) Undying Rage
Cooldown: 100/90/80s → 100/85/70s
Twisted Fate
(2) Pick a Card
Card rotate time
Wild Rift Champion Mana Adjustments
Base Mana Adjustments
Ahri - Mana regen: 21 → 18
Alistar - Mana regen: 21 → 18
Amumu - Mana regen: 21 → 18
- (2) Despair - Mana per second: 10/10/10/10 → 10/11/12/13
- (Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy - Mana: 100/150/200 → 100/100/100
Ashe - Mana regen: 12 → 9
- Mana regen per level: 0.5 → 0.7
- Mana regen @ level 15: 19 (unchanged)
Aurelion Sol - Mana regen: 12 → 9
Blitzcrank - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Camille - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Evelynn - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Ezreal - Mana regen: 21 → 9
Fiora - Mana regen: 12 → 9
Fizz - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Graves - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Jax - Mana regen: 15 → 12
Janna - Mana regen: 24 → 21
Jhin - Mana regen: 12 → 9
Jinx - Mana regen: 15 → 12
Kai’Sa - Mana regen: 18 → 15
Lux - Mana regen: 12 → 9
Master Yi - Mana regen: 15 → 12
Nami - Mana regen: 21 → 18
Nasus - Mana regen: 15 → 12
Soraka - Mana regen: 24 → 18
Twisted Fate - Mana regen: 12 → 9
- (Ult) Destiny - Mana: 150/150/150 → 100/100/100
Vayne - Mana regen: 12 → 9
- (Ult) Final Hour - Mana: 80/80/80 → 100/100/100
Vi - Mana regen: 18 → 15
- (Ult) Assault and Battery - Mana: 100/125/150 → 100/100/100
Xin Zhao - Mana regen
Wild Rift Items
Grievous Wound Items
Bramble vest
Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s
Executioner’s Calling
Grievous Wounds duration: 3s (unchanged)
Morellonomicon
Grievous Wounds duration: 3s (unchanged)
Mortal Reminder
Grievous Wounds duration: 5s → 3s
Thornmail
Grievous Wounds duration: 1s → 3s
Tank Items
Mercury’s Treads
Tenacity: 30% → 35%
Ninja Tabi
Armor: 10 → 15
Auto attack damage reduction: 10% → 15%
Gargoyle Enchant
Health bonus: 40/100% → 65/130%
Fimbulwinter
Passive Cooldown
WIld Rift Game Systems
Ability Haste
Similar to League of Legends on PC, Riot Games will be replacing Cooldown Reduction with a stat called Ability Haste.
Previously, for an ability with a 100-second cooldown, your 31st point of CDR removed 1 more second off its remaining 70-second cooldown. This reduction is more than 1% of its current value which meant each point of CDR became more and more valuable as players stack it, forcing them to cap it at 40%.
Conversely, every point of Ability Haste allows you to cast abilities 1% more frequently which means it's a linear increase in power progression as opposed to CDR’s increasing value per point. Because of this, Ability Haste has no cap which should also allow players to flex their build choices to reflect the needs of the situation more as opposed to planning around a limit.
To illustrate the concept a bit more, having 100 Ability Haste means players can cast abilities 100% more frequently (double the amount of casts!), but they are gonna have to really commit to getting 100.
CDR = 1 - (1/(1+Ability Haste))
Changes to Dragons
- Base Burn Damage: 50 true damage per second over 3 seconds → 45 true damage per second over 3 seconds (150 total → 135 total)
- Burn Damage per Dragon: Now scales from 45/60/75/90 per 1/2/3/4 Dragon your team has taken (including Elder Dragon itself) (135/180/225/270)
- Elder Dragon elemental effect now increases by 50% per dragon taken
- 150% → 150/200/250/300% per 1/2/3/4 Dragons your team has taken
Smite
Initial charge: Smite’s initial second charge delayed by 10 seconds
Wild Rift Runes
Fleet Footwork
Healing effectiveness: Against minions, the healing effectiveness for ranged champions is reduced to 30%.
Other Wild Rift Notes
- Improved Wild Rift’s matchmaking to lower ping and skill disparity
- Added a limit to gifts sent in one day
- Lowered AFK penalty timings
- Chat settings will now default to off until account level 8, when team chat will be available by default. Players can opt in to chat at any time.
- Emotes now glow in-game. Shiny!