CDR will be converted to Ability Haste in Wild Rift’s upcoming update

League of Legends: Wild Rift will be expanding its servers tomorrow and eight new regions will soon be able to access the regional closed-beta. However, servers and access to the game are not the only things that tomorrow's update will be bringing.

Riot Games previously announced that there will be seven new additions to champion skins, along with the addition of three new champions to the game.

The new champion is about to arrive at Wild Rift



- WuKong

- Darius

- Draven



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/n86KNPPt7V — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) December 7, 2020

Wukong, Darius, and Draven are all set to make their way to Wild Rift tomorrow. Fans are quite keen on unlocking them as soon as possible.

The update will also be bringing a small overhaul to how items work and the CDR (Cool Down Reduction) stat will be replaced by Ability Haste.

formal patch notes still to come. a lot of balance changes



a few big changes to note for in-game content

- you can ping your ability CD to your allies while its on CD.

- CDR is replaced with ability haste, similar to league PC

- fixed joystick option — Jonathan Chao (Wild Rift) (@RiotJCM1117) December 7, 2020

In a recent tweet, Jonathan Chao, Producer at Riot Games, talked about how Wild Rift will be getting a slight gameplay mechanic makeover much like the game's PC counterpart. In line with this, CDR will be replaced by Ability Haste and change how a lot of items work in Wild Rift.

CDR to be replaced by Ability Haste in Wild Rift

To those unaware, League of Legends’ preseason 11 patch 10.23 update sought to do away with how itemization works in the game. Not only were new Mythic Items introduced, but some gameplay mechanics were also altered to fit the system.

CDR was changed to Ability Haste and the new stat will be a flat value in Wild Rift, exactly like it is in League of Legends. Unlike CDR’s 40% cap, Ability Haste will have none and it can be stacked as much as possible.

However, a zero-second cooldown will not be on the cards. Players can, however, take it to a value above 50% and get more out of the new stat that they could with CDR.

While CDR in Wild Rift and League of Legends worked exponentially, Ability Haste will be more linear in this regard. CDR gets value the more you get it, and this key difference is what will be helping players in making an easier calculation of the new stat.