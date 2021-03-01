Wild Rift Patch 2.1a official notes brings Katarina and introduces massive nerfs to Lulu and Miss Fortune

The first part of the Wild Rift patch 2.1 cycle is right around the corner, and Riot will finally be introducing Katarina to the game.
Wild Rift patch 2.1a will be bringing Katarina’s Challenge to help players unlock her in the game. However, her addition is not the only big update that League of Legends’ mobile version is going to be getting.
With patch 2.1a, Lulu and Miss Fortune will be getting significant nerfs to their kit, while Xayah will see some much-needed love coming her way. Some of the items will also be tweaked, as Riot is looking to make a lot of balance changes this time around.
Wild Rift fans looking for a more detailed version of the patch notes can look up the official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:
Wild Rift Patch 2.1a official notes
#1. New Wild Rift Champion
Katarina, the Sinister Blade
Decisive in judgment and lethal in combat, Katarina is a Noxian assassin of the highest caliber. Eldest daughter to the legendary General Du Couteau, she made her talents known with swift kills against unsuspecting enemies. Her fiery ambition has driven her to pursue heavily-guarded targets, even at the risk of endangering her allies—but no matter the mission, Katarina will not hesitate to execute her duty amid a whirlwind of serrated daggers.
Katarina will be released later in the patch.
Skins
(Future 2.1 skins will be released in patch 2.1b)
All skins will be released throughout the patch.
- Bilgewater Katarina
- Death Sworn Katarina
- Omega Squad Fizz
- Omega Squad Teemo
- Omega Squad Tristana
- El Tigre Braum
- Super Galaxy Shyvana
#2. Wild Rift Events
Katarin’s Challenge
Complete missions to unlock Katarina!
#3. Wild Rift Champion updates
Ashe
For an ability that already requires attacks to be cast at full potential, (1) Ranger’s Focus felt a little bit too gated. Removing some of the cooldown to help improve the flow of using this ability.
(1) Ranger’s Focus
- Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 7/6/5/4s
Darius
Darius has been slightly underperforming in higher levels of play so Riot are making his successful ability hits a bit more rewarding.
(1) Decimate
- Missing health heal %: 12 to 36% → 15 to 45%
(3) Apprehend
- Slow duration: 1s → 1.5s
Ezreal
Ezreal has been slightly weak since our last round of nerfs. Reverting the nerf to his (1) Mystic Shot Riot did back in Patch 1.1 to help him catch up.
(1) Mystic Shot
- Base damage: 20/50/80/110 → 20/55/90/125
Lulu
Everyone has tasted enough purple by now. Riot is taking a larger swing at nerfing Lulu after seeing her win rate climb too far as people got better at playing her. These changes should help create more room for opponents when playing against her.
Base Stats
- Base health: 570 → 530
- Movement speed: 330 → 325
(2) Whimsy
- Polymorph duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s
(3) Help, Pix!
- Shield duration: 5s → 2.5s
- Cast range: 7 → 6
(Ult) Wild Growth
- Cast range: 8 → 7
Miss Fortune
Miss Fortune’s baseline defenses and waveclear are a bit too high given her ranged profile when compared to other marksmen. Riot are adjusting her so dealing damage to her is more significant in stopping her from strutting to victory.
Base Stats
- Base armor: 35 → 30
- Base health regen: 9 → 6
- Base health regen per level: 0.81 → 0.55
- 21 at level 15 → 14 at level 15
(P) Love Tap
- Love Tap Damage vs minions: 100% → 50%
- [BUGFIX] Love Tap Damage vs monsters: 50% (Unchanged - now in tooltip)
Olaf
Olaf’s been overly consistent as a champion who is supposed to take risks to deal damage. Riot are toning down his utility and early game power to make him less generally powerful.
Base Stats
- Base armor: 40 → 35
- Base AD: 70 → 64
(1) Undertow
- Slow: 30/35/40/45% → 20/25/30/35%
- Slow duration: 2.5s → 2s
Varus
Varus is just a nudge from being in a really healthy spot. Riot are amping up his fun and unique ability to help him solidify his identity in the marksman roster.
(1) Piercing Arrow
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 16/14/12/10s
Vayne
Vayne is a bit weaker in the duo lane than Riot would like like and is at risk for being the most affected by the Blade of the Ruined King changes (see below). By doing some preemptive light buffs that Riot thinks might her stronger when sharing lane with a partner than by herself.
(3) Condemn
- Damage on terrain stun: 75/120/165/210 → 105/145/185/225
(Ult) Final Hour
- Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 90/75/60s
Xayah
Xayah released weaker than expected. Giving her a large buff to help her soar.
(1) Double Dagger
- Base damage: 35/65/95/125 → 50/75/100/125
(2) Deadly Plumage
- Bonus attack speed: 25/30/35/40% → 35/40/45/50%
(3) Bladecaller
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9s → 11/10/9/8s
- AD ratio: 0.6 → 0.8
(Ult) Featherstorm
- Base damage: 100/200/300 → 125/250/375
#4. Wild Rift Item changes
Blade of the Ruined King has risen to the top in all builds for marksmen even when its effect doesn’t seem like it would synergize that well with the individual champion. Riot are nerfing it and also shaping it so that the identity of the item is more in line with attack speed-based champions. Riot is not seeing melee champions abusing this item, however, and Riot will be increasing its on-hit damage from melee attacks to keep it relatively power-neutral for melee users.
Blade of the Ruined King
- Attack damage: 30 → 20
- Attack speed: 30% → 35%
- On-hit damage
- Melee: 6% → 9% of current enemy health physical damage
- Ranged: 6% of current enemy health physical damage (unchanged)
- Drain movement speed duration: 3s → 2s
Many champions are overly benefitting from the power of Liandry’s Torment. Riot are tuning this item’s AP down as its identity should be more about dealing tons of damage in long fights through its passives than simply being a very strong AP stat stick. Riot are adjusting Haunting Guise to accommodate this change.
Liandry’s Torment
- Ability power: 90 → 70
- Total cost: 3150g (unchanged)
- Combine cost: 800g → 950g
Haunting Guise
- Ability power: 35 → 25
- Total cost: 1450g → 1300g
- Upgrade cost: 950g → 800g
#5. Wild RIft Free-to-play champion rotations
- Mar 4 - Mar 10: Aurelion Sol, Fiora, Gragas, Kai'Sa, Lee Sin, Lulu, Sona, Teemo, Tristana, Twisted Fate
- Mar 11 - Mar 17: Alistar, Amumu, Braum, Camille, Evelynn, Jhin, Seraphine, Singed, Vayne, Yasuo