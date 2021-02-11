Wild Rift Philippines is all set for a $200,000 nationwide competitive circuit in 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift has grown substantially in the Philippines since its official beta server launch three months ago.

The region is now getting its first massive competitive circuit in 2021 with a whopping prize pool of 10 million Philippine pesos (roughly $208,000).

In a Sports Interactive Network Philippines report, Wild Rift developers said they implemented a two split concept in the region, similar to the one in the base game League of Legends.

The Wild Rift Philippines competitive circuit will be divided into the summer and fall seasons, with the prize pool equally distributed amongst the two tournaments.

No team will be given a direct invite to participate in the competition. However, there will be open qualifiers across the country. The selection process will be divided into four regions: N. Luzon, S. Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The qualifiers will select the best Wild Rift teams in the Philippines, who will then be seeded into the nationwide competition group stages.

Each season, the prize pool will be split among the teams based on a cumulative points system to ensure that there is more than one deserving team who gets to have a piece of the pie.

Mark Navarro, the general manager of Mineski, told Sports Interactive Network Philippines,

“The point-based system is our way to hasten the growth of the professional scene in the country. By the end of the year, we do want the Philippines to be known for its talent in Wild Rift.”

For those unaware, Mineksi holds an exclusive license to conduct Esports tournaments for Riot Games in the Philippines. They will be instrumental in helping the Wild Rift competitive scene grow in the region.

Wild Rift Philippines Competitive Circuit 2021 schedule

Summer Split

Hosted from: April to June.

April: Open qualifiers

May: Group Stage

June: Playoffs and Super Cup

Fall Split

Hosted from: July to September.