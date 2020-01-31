WildRift: Gameplay featuring Yasuo has been leaked

WildrRift was announced on October 16th.

With all the hype surrounding the announcement of WildRift last year, most fans were doubtful of its release in 2020 but new leaked gameplay of Yasuo suggests otherwise. Shared on twitter by @LoLWildRiftNews the leak features Yasuo and how it plays out in the new mobile game-

#WildRift Development version battle demonstration video！



The game looks to be very polished and trying to include as many mechanics as possible of even the most difficult champions like Yasuo.

With the announcement of this Free to play mobile game based on League of Legends on the 10-year Anniversary, Riot announced its entry into the mobile gaming market as well. With the game directly competing with well-established games like Mobile Legends, Riot does not want to take any chances and are taking their own time with the release of the game. Along with WildRift, Riot also announced the release of a mobile version of Teamfight Tactics, its Strategy game. And with the release of Legends of Runeterra, it is being speculated that next in line is WildRift or TFT mobile.

Champions in WildRift

Riot has confirmed that 40 champions will be playable in the game on its release and more champions will be added in the future. They also confirmed that few champions exclusive to Wild Rift will be added to the game as well.

Champions currently confirmed include: Nami, Fizz, Annie, Nasus, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Vi, Lux, Ashe, Jinx, Jax and many many more!

Minimum Specifications for the game

On the official website it has been stated that the idea is to include as many players as possible, with any iPhone after 5s able to run the game. And for android, the benchmark is Samsung Galaxy A7 with indepth specs of :

1GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

Adreno 306 GPU

Sign-up for Open Beta

So far no news has been released for when the Open Beta will start but interested players can register on https://wildrift.leagueoflegends.com/ .