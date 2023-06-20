Will AEW Fight Forever make its way to Xbox Game Pass?

Wrestling fans are in for a treat later this month as AEW Fight Forever will be getting its official release on June 29, 2023. The title has been one of the most anticipated launches for the franchise's fans this year, and there has been a fair bit of curiosity as to the type of gameplay and features that it will be dropping with.

However, gameplay and quality-of-life features are not the only things that the community is curious about when it comes to the game. Many are also wondering if the title will get a day one Xbox Game Pass launch, or if it will look to eventually make its way to Microsoft’s subscription model.

As it stands now, AEW Fight Forever will unfortunately not be having a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass, and neither will it be looking to make its way to the subscription library any time soon. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. Those looking to get their hands on it will have to purchase it from the respective stores.

Is there a chance for AEW Fight Forever to come to Xbox and PC Game Pass?

This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.

While many are hopeful that AEW Fight Forever will eventually make its way to Xbox and PC Game Pass, that might not be the case, at least until the first couple of months after release have gone by.

Much of this information comes from the developers themselves. Addressing some of the community's concerns in a recent tweet, they stated that:

"This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate AEW Fight Forever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services. AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today!"

So not only will the title not be making its way to the Xbox and PC Game Pass, but it will also not be coming to any other form of subscription model.

However, as the video games industry continues to change, this might not be the case later this year or early 2024, based on the amount of popularity that the title sees over the months.

With the industry slowly moving towards a subscription-based plan, it’s likely that AEW Fight Forever might just eventually make its way to Xbox and PC Game Pass.

