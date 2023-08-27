Will Baldur's Gate 3 get a DLC in future?

Baldur's Gate 3 is arguably the most popular video game release of 2023 so far, and it has received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. Larian's latest adventure has captured the eyes of all, thanks to its fantastic gameplay and attention to detail. While this title has over 17,000 endings, reportedly, many fans have been asking if it'll receive a possible DLC.

Such queries aren't unreasonable, given how good the experience has been. Divided into three acts, Baldur's Gate 3 is like a novel embedded within a video game. This game's endings will vary based on the decisions made by players. Interestingly, some of them leave the scope for the integration of a potential expansion. Moreover, a few development team members have also hinted at a main storyline DLC.

A future Baldur's Gate 3 DLC will be excellent for the community

Gamescom 2023 has been a significant source of information for many video games, both old and new, and it also provided some insight into whether Baldur's Gate 3 could eventually get a DLC. In an interview with IGN, the senior product manager at Larian Studios, Tom Butler, clarified that no expansion is currently being developed.

However, he also stated that the team will continue to work on this title. Here's what he said:

"We'll carry on patching for a while, and then we're all going to take a holiday, and then we'll figure out what we do next. But at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don't know what yet."

If Baldur's Gate 3 walks the same path as Divinity: Original Sins 2, fans won't get a DLC. However, the latter game received plenty of additional content, which was free for all. Hence, it's almost certain that the latest Baldur's Gate game will likely get the same treatment if not a full-blown DLC.

Of course, any additional content will be great for gamers, but to receive it for free will be the icing on the cake. Larian Studios has a solid reputation for making ethical industry decisions. For instance, this Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't have microtransactions. The Digital Deluxe edition also doesn't provide any inherent advantage to players.

Even if this title gets a DLC, it will likely going to be available for free. However, Larian Studios is yet to offer any information that confirms this notion. With the PlayStation and Xbox releases coming up (the date for Xbox hasn't been announced), the developers will have their hands full for 2023's remaining months. But there's a good chance for them to return and add new quests, storylines, and more to Baldur's Gate 3 in 2024.