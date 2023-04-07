The newest entry in the Cricket series of video games, Cricket 24, was recently announced for multiple platforms.

Developed by Big Ant Studios alongside Cricket Australia, Cricket 24 will be released just in time for the Ashes. It features a whole slew of improvements and upgrades over the prior entry in the franchise, Cricket 22.

With the pre-order announcement of the game, players have been wondering if the game will be available on PC as well, which is thankfully the case.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Cricket 24 will have a PC port on release

Despite little information from developers Big Ant Studios and Cricket Australia, it can be safely assumed that Cricket 24 will have a PC release as well.

If past releases are anything to go by (including Cricket 22), this latest iteration of the Cricket video game is also going to have an eventual PC port.

Hopefully, the game will be released on all PC platforms, including Steam and possibly the Epic Games Store. However, pre-orders for the game do not list any Steam links, so eager players should wait for further information.

What are the expected PC system requirements for Cricket 24?

If the recent trend of system requirements for AAA games is anything to go by, Cricket 24 is also expected to be rather demanding on PC hardware at maxed-out settings.

However, since the game is being released on last-gen machines, including the Nintendo Switch, it is more than likely the PC port will be quite scalable—unless the developers deliver a subpar port, which is sadly the case for major releases these days.

A list of generalized and speculative PC requirements includes:

A 64-bit CPU from Intel (i3) or AMD (Ryzen)

Windows 10 or 11.

16 GB of RAM

4 GB or higher onboard video card graphics memory (AMD/Nvidia/Intel ARC)

Directx 12

Ample amount of space 70 GB or higher - along with recommendations for an SSD this time around.

Keep in mind that this list is nowhere close to the official requirements (if released) and is just based on pure speculation and calculated guesses.

What can players expect from the game?

Cricket Australia @CricketAus COMING SOON



A brand new cricket video game from COMING SOONA brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year's Ashes - cricketa.us/BigAntCricket24 🎮 COMING SOON 🎮A brand new cricket video game from @BigAntStudios is on its way, in time for this year's Ashes - cricketa.us/BigAntCricket24 https://t.co/ZJ4PT1KXs5

Cricket 24 is the newest entry in the Cricket series of video games from Big Ant Studios, and it features a host of additions and improvements previously unseen in the series.

The game is set for the Ashes release in 2023 and features career modes like in the FIFA series along with cross-play and online playability.

Additionally, an extensively updated list of tournaments and teams has been added, including the first-ever appearance of Indian cricket teams. Both men’s and women’s teams are now included.

The game is set to be released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S port is also available on day one, along with a Nintendo Switch port that will make its debut in November 2023.

Poll : 0 votes