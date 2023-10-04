Will Cricket 24 have IPL? Teams, licenses, and more explored

Cricket 24 is set to become the biggest cricket carnival in the realm of video games, but if gamers are expecting the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be present, disappointment awaits them. Despite securing the licenses of many leagues from across the globe, Big Ant Studios hasn't been able to persuade the BCCI to hand over the franchise's rights.

As a result, the most popular T20 league in the world won't be licensed. Had the IPL been present, it would have been exciting news for cricket lovers who would have been able to experience it along with the PSL, CPLT20, and The Hundred.

While the Indian Premier League will be absent, promotional items suggest that eight of the 10 teams will have authentic details and kits.

All licensed IPL teams in Cricket 24

While Big Ant Studios didn't release a list of all the franchises that will be present, the screenshots serve as a clear indicator. Based on all official posts made by the developers on social media so far, here are all the IPL franchises that will be fully licensed in Cricket 24:

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings XI

Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants

The following three franchises are also confirmed to feature as fully licensed units:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Only two IPL franchises will be missing in their official form in Cricket 24 at launch. These two are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, and it will also mean that neither Virat Kohli nor Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be officially present.

Despite the lack of an official IPL license, the game will offer almost all the franchises in their official form. Based on social media rumors, there are discussions with both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for entries in the future. If they ultimately materialize, the teams will likely be added with post-launch patches.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, T20 leagues from across the world will be fully licensed at launch. These include:

BBL and WBBL

The Hundred

PSL

CPLT20

Super Smash

There are also chances for more leagues to be added in the future. Fully licensed leagues not only have authentic teams, but they also contain the official format.

Those who love international cricket will also have plenty waiting for them in Cricket 24. Once again, The Ashes will be at the forefront, with the availability of both men's and women's versions. Different modes will also be available for players to engage with, including the eagerly awaited Career Mode.