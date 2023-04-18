Will Disney Speedstorm be available on the PC and Xbox Game Pass?

Gameloft's upcoming arcade racing title, Disney Speedstorm, has been gaining a lot of traction lately. Having debuted to the console and PC gaming landscape with their previous title, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft's upcoming arcade racing game, which is also made in collaboration with Disney, has many players quite excited.

The game is available in early access, starting today, April 18, 2023, for players who have purchased the Founder's Edition of the game. With the game's looming release date, some players might be wondering whether Disney Speedstorm will be available via Xbox Game Pass for both consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) as well as the PC.

Unfortunately, Disney Speedstorm will not be available via Xbox Game Pass, neither for consoles nor for PC. The only way to play the game in early access is by purchasing the Founder's Edition, which also grants players exclusive cosmetics for their in-game racing avatars and automobiles.

Disney Speedstorm's early access won't be available via Xbox Game Pass for cosoles and PC

Disney Speedstorm is only available to players who have pre-purchased the Founder's Edition or one of the Founder's Pack tiers. Players can also purchase the Founder's pack after the game releases. It not only grants access to the game's early access version but also allows players to customize their gameplay experience with exclusive cosmetics and a few in-game resources.

Here are three different tiers of the Founder's Pack:

Standard Founder's Pack

Early access to the game

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck

Additional Racer unlock of players' choice

4,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Two Golden Pass Credits (currency used to unlock exclusive rewards in the seasonal events)

Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founding Member Kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Deluxe Founder's Pack

Early access to the game

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Mulan

Additional Racer unlock of players' choice

7,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Two Golden Pass Credits (currency used to unlock exclusive rewards in the seasonal events)

Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founding Member Kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Ultimate Founder's Pack

Early access to the game

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules

Additional Racer unlock of players' choice

12,000 Tokens (in-game currency)

Three Golden Pass Credits (currency used to unlock exclusive rewards in the seasonal events)

Exclusive Founding Member Racing Suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founding Member Kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen Racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck's Kart

It should be noted that once the early access period expires and the full game is released, Disney Speedstorm will still not be available as part of Xbox Game Pass, since the title will be free-to-play on all platforms.

Disney Speedstorm will be available in early access starting April 18, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Poll : 0 votes