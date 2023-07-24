Will the English Premier League be in EA FC 24? List of all leagues and more

The English Premier League is arguably the most popular top-flight division in the world. Once EA FC 24 is released on September 29, 2023, players can enjoy everything the league has to offer. Several changes are already in place as the developers of EA Sports plan to make some big tweaks in the upcoming release.
For the first time in the franchise's history, the tag "FIFA" will not be used. However, there are no radical changes despite the breakdown in negotiations between EA Sports and FIFA.
The publishers managed to secure the rights of individual leagues, which will allow them to ensure authenticity. The English Premier League was one of the first to tie up an exclusive deal with EA Sports.
Will EA FC 24 have original English Premier League clubs?
The deal the English Premier League has signed up for will ensure that EA FC 24 has a full license.
Simply put, the developers will be able to use the real-life assets of all 20 clubs in the first division. This includes the three promoted sides, who are new entrants to the top flight.
Players can enjoy clubs with their original names, clubs, and kits. The footballers will also have their real-life names and their original mini-faces. Not all footballers will be getting face scans, so some could have false faces within the game.
The league license also includes Manchester United, a club licensed with Konami. However, the league license means that EA FC 24 will be able to enjoy Old Trafford, the club, and its footballers in the game.
All confirmed leagues in EA FC 24, including the English Premier League
Despite losing the FIFA license, EA Sports has secured tie-ups with a number of leagues all over the globe. Moreover, the available options in women's football have also increased with two new introductions.
- Argentina: LFP
- Australia: A-League
- Austria: Austrian Bundesliga
- China: CSL
- England: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, National League
- France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2
- Germany: Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga
- Italy: Serie A, Serie B
- Netherlands: Eredivisie
- Portugal: Liga Portugal
- Republic of Korea: K League
- Romania: Liga I
- Saudi Arabia: RSL
- Scotland: SPFL
- Spain: La Liga, Segunda División
- USA: MLS
- Rest of World
- Women: Women's Champions League, Barclays Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), National Women's Soccer League (USA), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany/new), La Liga F (Spain/new)
- Europe/International: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana
It remains to be seen if any more additions will be made over the coming days in terms of licensed leagues.