Will Highrise come back in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

June is the season for new game reveals. Activision has not missed a beat with this tradition by announcing Warzone 2 as well as the long-awaited Modern Warfare sequel. However, this announcement has sparked a bit of discord in the community as many players have lots of questions about these upcoming titles.

Highrise is a fan-favorite map that debuted in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This map also appears in Call of Duty: Mobile and the China-exclusive Call of Duty: Online. This map has collected a large following, thanks to such a broad array of appearances, and many users want to see it return.

With the hype around the new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 release, many fans want to know if the return of Highrise is on the horizon. With the new game carrying the namesake and legacy of the original that many gamers see as the magnum opus of Call of Duty titles, many await its return in new titles.

Highrise's to return in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Highrise as it appears in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

According to multiple sources, Highrise will return in both new Call of Duty titles. The developers have also announced its return alongside other highly regarded multiplayer maps.

Many players have also pointed out that the map appears in the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

During the trailer for Warzone 2, fans pointed out Highrise as one of the areas shown. The detail that gave the location away was the trademark cranes that litter the map, as it does contain a construction site and helipad. The skyscrapers that appear on the map also make an appearance in the trailer.

In addition to Highrise, other fan-favorite maps have been confirmed to make an appearance in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Quarry, Afghan, and Terminal will make appearances in at least one of the new titles to be released in the future.

How the developers intend to do so has not been revealed, however.

Lots of the finer details are still unknown in regards to either game, as both are still early in development. However, many fans have been aware of these titles for some time now as they were leaked long ago.

After all, the Call of Duty franchise is also known for its serialization.

Be that as it may, the return of many valued and nostalgic maps in these entries shows that Activision is listening to its dedicated community.

However, the extent of the inclusion of these maps is still unknown. The only thing known is that they will be present in this generation of Call of Duty games.

Some of these mentioned arenas may only appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, while others may only be seen in the second rendition of Warzone. For those interested, the best way to get answers to these questions is to closely follow the development of these games on social media or the official Call of Duty website.

