Will there be a League of Legends LCS Summer Split in 2023?

The biggest story in recent times regarding League of Legends esports is whether there will be an LCS Summer Split in 2023. Riot Games announced their agreement to remove the instruction that determined LCS teams had to send out a roster in the Challengers League. Subsequently, North America's LoL ecosystem has been thrown into turmoil.

Is the League of Legends LCS Summer Split in 2023 canceled?

The LCS Players Association (LCSPA) has never been at odds with Riot Games. However, after the announcement, they became frustrated at being left out. Furthermore, their transition proposals for the NACL were also ignored. Therefore, the players cooperatively decided to walkout, which was approved on May 29.

The future of LCS is gravely uncertain as the two sides appear to be so far apart. However, amidst all of this, Riot Games has officially announced that the initial start date of the tournament will be pushed back two weeks to display the "best competitive League of Legends." They added,

While last week we immediately put in place contingency plans to begin the LCS season on Thursday, we ultimately decided that it would not hold true to our values that Riot’s esports offers our players and fans a showcase for the best competitive League of Legends. So we informed LCSPA leadership today that we will delay the LCS season for the next two weeks.

As it was supposed to kick off on June 1, 2023, the starting date is now June 15. The information was revealed shortly after Riot Games disclosed an approach to enable teams to make last-minute roster changes after the successful LCS walkout vote.

What happens after the League of Legends LCS 2023 delay?

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Riot Games have responded to LCSPA and Player demands with their walkout... denying most and delaying the LCS for 2 weeks



They say if teams do not comply and are ready to compete in 2 weeks, they will cancel the LCS summer season and have no NA teams at Worlds... wtf Riot Games have responded to LCSPA and Player demands with their walkout... denying most and delaying the LCS for 2 weeksThey say if teams do not comply and are ready to compete in 2 weeks, they will cancel the LCS summer season and have no NA teams at Worlds... wtf https://t.co/zsc1caneVz

Although it's planned to start after a delay of two weeks, there are still some obscurities in the scene. Naz Aletaha (the Global Head of LoL Esports) said in the official statement that Riot Games would not welcome the demands made by the LCSPA. He asserted,

I want to be clear: That is not an outcome we’d want, but it’s unfortunately the reality of ensuring we run a fair, competitive global system.

If the two sides cannot agree by June 15, Riot will cancel the LCS Summer Split in 2023. Subsequently, North American teams will also be unable to participate in the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Poll : 0 votes