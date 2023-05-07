Will Lego 2K Drive feature crossplay compatibility?

2K Games' Lego 2K Drive is officially dropping later this month, and the Lego-based racing game seems to have created a fair bit of excitement amongst players in recent months. With the title finally set to drop on May 19, 2022, community members have been curious about what they can expect from the game once it officially releases.
While most questions are about the type of gameplay that the title will bring, many are wondering about some of the other quality-of-life features to be introduced upon its official launch.
A question raised by community members is if the upcoming title will feature crossplay compatibility. Fortunately, Lego 2K Drive will have crossplay enabled upon launch, and players on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be able to compete against one another. However, crossplay will not be available on the Nintendo Switch.
Lego 2K Drive’s crossplay feature will include several modes
Speaking about some of the quality-of-life features in Lego 2K Drive, developers Visual Concepts confirmed that when it comes to crossplay, players will be able to enjoy various game modes.
Six friends across all eligible platforms should be able to play against each other in a mode called the Shared World. However, those looking to play with random players will need to boot up the mode called Play with Everyone, which too will have a crossplay feature.
Additionally, players will be able to invite two of their friends in the Play with Everyone mode, although communication will be disabled here. This is because Visual Concept wants to promote a safer and welcome environment for the racing game especially when playing with random gamers.
Regarding matchmaking, the Lego 2K Drive developers have confirmed that players will be paired only with those of the same skill level. Hence, those new to the genre do not have to worry about constantly losing games to those more experienced than them.