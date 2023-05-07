Will Lego 2K Drive be open world game?

Lego 2K Drive is one of the most anticipated racing games gearing up for an official release on May 19, 2023. What makes it such an exciting upcoming title is the fact that the game allows players to have a great amount of freedom during their playthrough. This includes how they want to go about upgrading their cars and tackling some of the hardest races and challenges that the game has to offer.

LEGO 2K HUB @LEGO_2K_HUB



🧱 build stuff

break stuff

b… win stuff



everything is awesomer in Bricklandia. race you there 2kgam.es/3JXTR3B welcome to #LEGO2KDrive 🧱 build stuffbreak stuffb… win stuffeverything is awesomer in Bricklandia. race you there welcome to #LEGO2KDrive!🧱 build stuff💥 break stuff🏆 b… win stuffeverything is awesomer in Bricklandia. race you there 🏁 2kgam.es/3JXTR3B https://t.co/de8GdFwQat

There is a fair bit of creative freedom that one will be able to tap into in the game Thus, many in the community are quite curious about some of the quality-of-life features that they can expect from it once it goes live.

One of the more popular questions amongst fans is if the racing game will feature an open world setting. Fortunately, Lego 2K Drive will indeed be so but not in the traditional sense.

It will be boasting several hubs and areas in the form of a sandbox. Players will be able to freely explore and venture in and out of by using the fast travel mechanic.

Lego 2K Drive will feature sandbox areas called Biomes

As mentioned above, Lego 2K Drive's open world setting defies the the traditional sense. Rather, it will be more like a sandbox than anything else. The entirety of the map will be split into four key locations, called Biomes. Players will be able to fast travel in and out of these areas to take part in missions, explore the environment and take part in races.

The four Biomes that players will be able to look forward to in the game will be:

Turbo Acres

Big Butte

Prospecto Valley

Hauntsborough

Each of these areas will have its own set of challenges, and mini-games, along with plenty of other races that they will be able to take part in. Additionally, Biomes will have their own themes influencing their design, with these themes determining the setting and the type of races that will be available there.

However, many in the community are considering the fast travel feature between the Biomes to be a drawback as players will not seamlessly be able to go from one region to the next, like in Forza Horizon.

Lego 2K Drive will also come with a crossplay feature. Players on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be able to group up with each other. However, crossplay will not be something that Nintendo Switch players will be able to avail.

Poll : 0 votes