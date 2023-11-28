Will Marvel Snap close down after TikTok maker ByteDance’s decision to stop gaming division?

Reliable data miners revealed the news of TikTok maker ByteDance’s decision to close down the gaming division, causing a stir within the Marvel Snap community. ByteDance entered the gaming sector with Nuverse in 2019 and gained the community’s interest by introducing titles like One Piece: Blood Routes and Ragnarok X: Next Generation.

However, Marvel Snap became the company's most popular title. While not very popular, the virtual turn-based card game gathered a cult following. Thus, when data miners broke the news, the community's concern about the game's future grew.

According to Reuters' reports, ByteDance, the mastermind company behind TikTok, has planned to shut down the core gaming business. One spokesperson for the company revealed to Reuters:

“We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to focus on long-term strategic growth areas. Following a recent review, we've made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business.”

Is Marvel Snap closing down After ByteDance's reported exit from the gaming scene?

While ByteDance told its employees to stop working on its unreleased games by December 2023, hoping to shut down the Nuverse by then, the Marvel Snap developer assured players that the title would remain unaffected.

The official statement posted on the game's official X page shows the developers thanking the community for their concerns regarding the future. It assures players that regardless of any changes in the Nuverse, the title will continue to operate and flourish in the future.

The Reuters report also indicated that the parent company of TikTok is seeking buyers for Moonton, which they acquired for four billion dollars in 2021. It is worth noting that Moonton is the developer of popular MOBA titles like Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The developer of TikTok entered the gaming scene in 2019 with many promises. However, the market was largely unaffected by this push. Thus, after four years of operation and plenty of engaging titles later, the company is trying to wind down its functioning by the end of December 2023.

However, this retreat from the gaming industry is a partial one, as the casual titles on TikTok and Douyin, its Chinese counterpart, will remain unaffected.