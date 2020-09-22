Earlier today, Microsoft announced that it had entered into an agreement to buy Bethesda Softworks’ parent company - ZeniMax Media, for $7.5 billion. Apart from the Fallout and the Elder Scrolls Series that Bethesda developed, ZeniMax also owns id Software, who are the makers of some other popular titles including Doom, Rage and Wolfenstein.

We also talked about Bethesda’s Executive Director Todd Howard’s statement on the deal. Todd recognized the long standing relationship that Bethesda has shared with Microsoft, and said that they are the company’s oldest partners. Furthermore, the deal is expected to be beneficial to both the parties, and is already being touted as one of the biggest in video game history.

Today is a special day… We are THRILLED to welcome the talented teams and beloved game franchises of @Bethesda to Team Xbox!



Read the full announce from @XboxP3: https://t.co/Jn0HcTJ9Mi pic.twitter.com/iQVutgT6zq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

Will Microsoft acquisition make Betheseda games XBox exclusive titles?

Since the deal was announced, gamers all over the world have speculated that this will inadvertently lead to Bethesda games becoming Xbox exclusive in the future. Both Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo have already been announced as PS5 exclusive games, but the new deal could have changed the situation.

However, that might not be the case. Bloomberg reported earlier today that Microsoft plans to honor the PS5 exclusive commitments that Bethesda has already made. Irrespective, it does not answer the raging question that PS users have. What they want to know is whether highly anticipated titles such as Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI will be coming to PS5 or not.

To answer the question everyone is asking: Phil Spencer tells @dinabass that Xbox plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity commitment for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.



Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." https://t.co/Agyttr53LO — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 21, 2020

However, Microsoft has not, as of yet, released any information on the matter. On the other hand, Phil Spencer, who is the Vice-President of gaming at Microsoft, said that future Bethesda games will be on PC, Xbox, and ‘other consoles’ on a case-by-case basis. This means that gamers will have to wait and see whether Bethesda games turn out to be Xbox exclusive in the future or not.

Regardless, while there is no specific information about the matter, the situation is sure to play an important role for gamers who are undecided between the PS5 and the new Xbox series.

Image Credits: Jason Schreier, Twitter

Further, the overall impression on the internet seems to be that Sony is bound to lose out on many Bethesda games in the future. This does makes sense to a certain degree, as otherwise, there would be no point in Microsoft shelling out a whopping $7.5 billion dollars on the deal. As you can see below, the internet has been rather divided on how Microsoft should proceed from here.