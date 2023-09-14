Will Starfield get mods on Xbox Series X|S? Release window and more explored

Official support for mods on Xbox X|S could be coming to Starfield very soon, according to recent statements from game director Tom Howard. The use of this feature would enhance the gaming experience by adding community-created content, such as texture packs or better menus, to the title. With Bethesda's support, mods will be safer and will increase their compatibility, currently limited to unofficial PC alternatives.

Although there is little information on the subject, here are some details about Starfield's mods on Xbox and how to install them.

When will Starfield get mods on Xbox Series X|S?

StarUI is a mod for improving the inventory design (Image via Bethesda)

The official implementation of mods for Starfield will happen in 2024, according to Tom Howard. In an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu, the game director said that modding in the title will be easier and more intuitive. In addition, he said that it will be done "in a big way."

Howard did not give any further details about a release date but spoke about a Creation Kit for easier mod creation. He also confirmed a DLC but did not say if it would include the modding update.

The mods available for Starfield on PC, which are also expected to arrive on consoles, propose a series of stability and performance improvements, a redesign of the inventory, as well as a more realistic look to the game's colorimetry.

How to install mods on Xbox X|S

Mods can be installed in Xbox by using the game options (Image via Microsoft)

The process of installing mods on Xbox is very simple. First of all, the game must support this type of content. If it does not, it is not recommended to hack the console. Do not use alternative methods on the internet, as they could damage your equipment.

To install mods on Xbox, follow these steps:

Launch the game while connected to the internet. In the game options, look for a store or menu with additional content. Browse through the available options and select the mods you like best. Start the game and enjoy the mods.

Keep in mind that Microsoft is not responsible for the use of mods on its console. Besides, your personal information may be shared with the developer in some cases.

To uninstall a mod, you can go to the store or menu where you purchased it and choose the appropriate option. You may find that some mods cannot be removed without reinstalling the game.

The Bethesda team has provided official support for mods on Xbox in the past. Examples include mods for Skyrim, including 150 additional spells, and for Fallout 4, like better skins for the Commonwealth.

If you want early access to some of the mods created by the community, you will need to use a PC and search for the best ones in Nexus Mods or use the Mod Organizer 2 tool.