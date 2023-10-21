Will UFC 5 be available on PC?

UFC 5 is all set to become the latest entry in the world of fighting games, as the upcoming title from EA Sports releases worldwide on October 26. There's plenty in store for the fans as the developers have revamped plenty of existing mechanics that were present in UFC 4. While there are certain noticeable changes under the hood, there won't be any in terms of accessibility.

UFC 5, like the previous titles in the series, will be a console exclusive once again. Moreover, it will be a current-gen exclusive as well, which brings more bad news for those who might not have a PS5, an Xbox Series X, or an Xbox Series S.

PC players will be left behind again, as yet another entry will skip the platform. EA Sports has already confirmed this in the earlier gameplay showcase.

Will UFC 5 eventually appear on PC?

While nothing concrete can be said about the future, it's highly unlikely that the video game will be available on PC. Typically, video games are rarely added to a platform on which it is released after a period of time. Hence, unless something radical happens, UFC 5 will remain limited to current-gen console users.

While the Frostbite engine has already been used in PC games, EA Sports is yet to take the leap for titles belonging to the UFC franchise. While a future inclusion of the PC platform can't be ruled out, EA Sports' focus is on leveraging the powers of the PS5 and Xbox Series XlS console.

The mandatory use of a controller could also be another possible reason. Due to the nature of the movements employed by fighters in the game, it becomes necessary for players to use a controller to win a fight. While it can also be used with games on PC, it's usually not mandatory.

For now, PC gamers hope that future sequels of UFC 5 will be available on the platform. EA Sports has massively improved the PC version of series like NFL and FC (formerly PC) in recent years by upgrading them to the same levels as other current-gen consoles available on the market.

All available UFC 5 platforms

At launch, the upcoming MMA video game will be available on three different consoles. All players on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can pre-order the upcoming title, and it's available in two different versions - Standard and Deluxe.

All pre-orders come with interesting bonus items, including Alter Egos, themed around the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. The pre-order benefits are available until October 27, 2023.