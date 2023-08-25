UFC 5 release date: When does the highly-anticipated game come out?

After three years of waiting, UFC 5 has finally been announced as the next installment in the EA Sports UFC video game series. The fifth title will mark the successor to EA Sports UFC 4, which hit the shelves on August 14, 2020. While the hype for the game is palpable, it is still scarce on details.

The game was first announced back in early July, before a teaser trailer was revealed on day one of the Gamescom 2023 festival two days ago. However, no official release date for the game has been announced, but what is known is that a full gameplay reveal will take place in September.

Not much else is confirmed, but it is believed that the game will be fully revealed at UFC 293, which is scheduled for September 10. It marks the promotion's return to Australia since UFC 284, when Alexander Volkanovski mounted a valiant, but ultimately failed effort to dethrone lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

UFC 293 will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland in a middleweight title bout. 'The Last Stylebender' will defend his 185-pound strap against one of the sport's most vitriolic trash-talkers. It should be noted that Adesanya is a past cover star in the EA Sports UFC series.

He and former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal served as the joint cover stars for EA Sports UFC 4. However, neither man is expected to reprise their role for the next installment, as UFC 5 seems to have a different cover star in mind.

Who is the cover star for UFC 5?

While nothing has been confirmed, it appears that, based on the teaser trailer released on Gamescom 2023, UFC 5's cover star will be UFC featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. Fans on social media have dissected the teaser and believe that there is no other alternative.

The teaser disclosed a fighter inside the octagon from the neck down, obscuring his face. But it appeared to be a fighter of a white skin color, with tattoos and a build matching Volkanovski's. Given the Australian's recent run of form and surge in popularity, it wouldn't be surprising if he is indeed revealed to be the game's cover star.