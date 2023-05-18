Dana White announces new UFC deal with New South Wales, Australia

UFC president Dana White recently announced that the UFC will be back in Australia for UFC 293 on September 10. He also revealed the promotion has signed a new deal with the government of New South Wales to host three pay-per-view events in Sydney over the next four years.

The UFC 293 event will mark the promotion's second visit to Australia this year, with UFC 284 taking place in Perth in February. White made the announcement via his social media handles, stating that fans will also be able to avail of some attractive travel packages and VIP experiences for the upcoming Sydney event.

In his announcement video, Dana White also thanked the government of New South Wales, Premier Chris Minns, and the folks at Destination New South Wales for their support. He ended with a promise, stating:

"I will see you all in Sydney."

Dana White also says that this will be the first of 3 PPV events over the next 4 years

The upcoming pay-per-view event in Sydney will also be the UFC's first in the 'Harbour City' since UFC Fight Night 121 in November 2017, which was hosted at the Qudos Bank Arena.

While Dana White did not announce any matchups that will feature on the UFC 293 card, it is highly likely that Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against the winner of the UFC 290 title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis in the headliner.

UFC in Australia: Fans react to Dana White announcing new deal with New South Wales

The UFC's Australian fans certainly have a lot to be excited about. Dana White recently confirmed that the world's biggest MMA promotion will return to 'The Land Down Under' in September for UFC 293.

While Australian fans are undoubtedly hyped to see their favorite fighters perform in the octagon, some fans were cynical about the idea of taking the UFC to Sydney and the timing of the announcement.

"Bro is ready to release the fights for UFC 300 just to overshadow Francis LMAO. Dana a real Hater."

"Don't care. Come to Chicago."

"Yet UFC hasn't been to Chicago since 2019."

"Who the hell is going to headline? Volk, Whittaker & DDP all fight 2 months prior."

"My guess is UFC is banking on Whittaker taking no damage in the DDP fight and having a quick turnaround for the Izzy trilogy in his hometown."

