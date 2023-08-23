Is Alexander Volkanovski on the cover of UFC 5? Fan spots possible clue after EA Sports drops teaser trailer

EA Sports’ UFC 5, the follow-up to the popular 2020 video game UFC 4, is highly likely to be released at some point in 2024.

The game has been in development for some time, and in fact, updates are still being made for its predecessor, which saw a handful of newer fighters added to its roster as recently as last month.

However, today has seen a teaser trailer for UFC 5 dropped at the X-Box Gamescon, and reportedly, more information on the game will be released in September.

Expand Tweet

However, one eagle-eyed fan on Twitter believes he has worked out the cover star for the video game already, based on the teaser trailer.

The trailer shows an unknown fighter in the octagon, and presumably, this fighter is the cover star. Twitter user @oocmma, though, seems to have identified them by a distinctive tattoo on their right arm.

Expand Tweet

According to this user, the cover star for the game is none other than current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In response, another user has also pointed out that the final frame also appears to show ‘Alexander the Great’, pointing out that his beard is visible.

If this is true, then Volkanovski would join the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya, and Conor McGregor as EA Sports cover stars.

EA Sports UFC 5: What do we know outside of the teaser trailer?

EA Sports’ UFC 5 is highly anticipated, but outside of the new teaser trailer, fans haven’t been given all that much information on the video game.

The official release date for it is still unknown, although the game is expected to be available at some point in 2024. The latest update also gave no real information on any new features for the game.

As of March, the game was still in development, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier stating that he was doing voiceover work for it in Las Vegas.

One thing that is concrete is that EA Sports will be partnered with the UFC for the foreseeable future, having inked a ten-year deal with them in 2020.

Unfortunately, PC users have already taken to social media in apparent frustration over EA Sports’ focus on the X-Box and PlayStation platforms. However, there has been no confirmation that the game will be unavailable on PC.