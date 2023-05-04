UFC 5 release date: What new features will the game bring?

There is currently no official release date for the UFC 5.

On August 4, 2020, EA Sports released the fourth edition of the UFC video game. Since then, plenty of people have voiced their frustration with the graphics and uncompleted roster of fighters. As a result, there has been optimism around those issues being fixed when the fifth edition comes out.

EA Sports is technically behind schedule on the UFC video games series. Dating back to UFC 2 in 2016, a new edition has dropped every two years. Therefore, UFC 5 should have been released last year, raising concerns about why they haven’t announced an official date.

In 2020, the worldwide leader in MMA signed a ten-year extension deal with EA Sports to continue development. Rumors are circulating that EA Sports has been hiring developers for UFC 5, which is a positive sign for those waiting. Although the release date hasn’t been announced, it wouldn’t be impossible for the game to come out by the end of 2023.

Since the game is still being developed, there isn't any confirmed information about new features added. With that said, fans have offered plenty of suggestions on social media, including advanced grappling graphics, a Pride Fighting Championship game mode, an extended roster, and more.

Who could be the UFC 5 cover athlete?

Being on the cover of a video game is an incredible honor that some athletes dream of when they are kids. UFC 4 featured two fighters on the front as Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal extended their superstar status with the accomplishment. There haven’t been any rumors about who will be selected for UFC 5, but several fighters have a solid argument for getting picked.

The primary option would be Leon Edwards. Since the last edition was released, ‘Rocky’ has defeated Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman twice to secure the UFC welterweight championship. Meanwhile, other potential candidates are Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, and UFC 1 cover athlete Jon Jones.

Only time will tell when the fifth UFC video game is released, who’s on the cover, and what features are added.

