Will UFC 5 get new fighters?

UFC 5 is not only the latest addition to the popular fighting simulator series, but it also boasts the largest roster in the series' history. EA Sports has made full use of the UFC license to design current-era superstars while also including past legends. Even guest characters like Mike Tyson, Bruce Lee, and Muhammad Ali have been included for the players to choose from. However, the already massive roster will get even bigger in the near future.

Plenty of content is in store for the players for the near future. This not only includes live service content but also new fighters that will be added. EA Sports has already shared their plans for the fighters who will be added in the next three months, starting December 2023. The fighters coming up in future updates will be available for all players, and they aren't expected to be locked behind any paywall.

Complete list of fighters coming soon to UFC 5

UFC 5 might not have an active live service along the lines of EA FC 24 or Madden 24, but new content will be made available post-launch. Right after the global launch on October 27, 2023, EA Sports informed about its Fight Week live service program, which has been created with the target of adding new fighters. This will be done based on feedback from the community, and here are the names that will be added in the near future.

December : Yan Xiaonan and Amir Albazi

: Yan Xiaonan and Amir Albazi January : Ian Machado Garry, Mike Malott, and Charles Jourdain

: Ian Machado Garry, Mike Malott, and Charles Jourdain February: Bryce Mitchell, Maycee Barber, and Joe Pyfer

The exact release dates for the fighters haven't been announced yet, but readers are requested to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for all the latest information. The rollout is expected to commence as early as the first week of December.

Will the new UFC 5 fighters become available for all players?

While EA Sports hasn't explicitly stated the way they plan to introduce the new features, they're expected to be available for free. Any doubts over the procedure creep up due to the presence of certain fighters who are locked behind paywalls. However, any introduction made to the game as part of the Fight Week live service is likely free.

It's not just new fighters fans can expect to see. Some of the names, like Jon Jones, already have alter egos that players can unlock. More existing fighters are likely going to receive alter egos as well, which can completely change their appearances and their mobility within the octagon.

EA Sports has yet to mention the next set of candidates for new alter egos in UFC 5, so fans will have to remain patient for the time being.