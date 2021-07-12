Will Valorant come to PlayStation and Xbox?

With Valorant officially confirmed for mobile, fans are left to question if the PC-based game will ever come to consoles.

Within a year of its launch, Valorant quickly ascended to the top as one of the most played PC esports titles. On its first anniversary, the game was confirmed to be coming to mobile platforms.

With the FPS expanding its list of playable platforms, fans question the possibility of a port for consoles, specifically the Xbox and PlayStation families.

Also read: Valorant on MAC is a big possibility, but perhaps not anytime soon

Valorant is coming to Mobile! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fHzGwi3JmC — Valorant Mobile: News & Leaks (@ValorantMNews) June 2, 2021

The last-gen and current-gen consoles from Xbox and PlayStation

The two titans of the console marketplace are Xbox by Microsoft and PlayStation by Sony. With the home console generation shifting from the 8th generation to the 9th generation, both camps have multiple generations of consoles as the primary place for players.

The launch of the Xbox One did massive damage to the reputation built over by the Xbox 360. However, Microsoft slowly gathered its footing over the years and even released mid-generation refreshes, the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X.

With the new generation in 2020, Xbox released two versions of the console, the Series S and X.

On the other hand, PlayStation 4 had a solid lead over its competitor from the start of the generation. The PS4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro improved upon the console’s form and power.

At the start of the next generation in 2020, PlayStation launched two versions of the PlayStation 5 console, with the same hardware, bar the disk drive.

As such, there are currently four console families available as options.

Will Valorant come to consoles?

The shooter launched a year ago, exclusively for the Windows PC platform, and is a much less resource-intensive game.

Moreover, modern-day consoles are based on an x86 architecture, similar to PCs. Hence, Valorant can be ported over to the consoles to expand the player-based and make it available to console players.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer