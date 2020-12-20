Valorant on MAC is a big possibility, but perhaps not anytime soon

Valorant is currently one of the most popular esports titles in the world within months of its launch.

The shooter is played worldwide by millions of players daily, as its “easy to pick up hard to master” nature has everyone intrigued. It has become one of the world’s most popular esports within months of recognition.

The developers, Riot Games, has been improving, adding, and supporting the game since launch and promise to do so for years to come. However, Valorant is currently only playable on Windows computers.

Valorant’s very low specs suggestions are a major reason behind the massive number of concurrent players every day. The M1 chip by Apple has significantly increased the power of the consumer MacOS computers. The M1 has allowed consumer mac devices to not thermal throttle in years.

Riot Games is no stranger to having macOS versions of their games. Their other famous game League of Legends is one of the most played games on Apple’s hardware. Moreover, Riot Games launches their games as an individual application, not dependent on any distribution storefront, like Steam or Epic games.

Specs Requirement for Valorant.

It is currently possible to run Valorant on certain Mac devices. However, currently, there isn’t any MacOS version of Valorant to play. It is Windows exclusive at the moment. Valorant’s minimum spec requirement are:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 4000

RAM: 4 GB

The newly introduced 1st generation apple silicon chipset for consumer Macs, the M1 chip, is vastly different from any previous macOS hardware. It integrates a 5nm Octa-core ARM processor, with an octa-core GPU and Unified Memory Architecture with a dedicated neural engine for machine learning.

Basically, it’s an entire system with CPU, GPU, and RAM, on a single chip. Based on raw power, it may appear that M1 is capable of running Valorant, but raw power isn’t everything.

Can Valorant be ported to Mac?

M1 Image by Apple.com

One of the reasons for M1 being so drastically different from its predecessors is that it is built on a different ARM architecture rather than an x86 architecture. ARM is based on RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computing) while x86 is based on CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computing).

Current Valorant can run natively only on an x86 CPU with Windows OS. Apple has implemented a program, Rosetta 2, to emulate x86 applications on ARM.

Porting a game to a console can be easier, as modern consoles also have an x86 architecture, than porting it to macOS. It would be easier to port games developed for mobile phones to a mac, as a mobile phone chipset is made on ARM architecture.

Valorant may or may not arrive for macOS in the future. Developing it would take a subsequent amount of time and dedicated development teams.

If it is developed for macOS, it has to be built from the ground up for a completely different architecture. However, for now, it is best enjoyed on an x86 computer running Windows.