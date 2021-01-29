Win 10,000 Free Primogems in Genshin Impact's "Sea of Lights" event

Genshin Impact is rewarding 10000 free Primogems to the winners of their latest forum fanart event called "A Sea Of Lights."

This article looks into the event details and discusses the eligibility, participation process, rewards distribution, and more.

"Sea of Lights" is a fan-art event that allows all Genshin Impact fans to compete for 1st place in the competition, 10,000 free primogems and many more rewards. In this event, fans across the globe will have to submit their fan-art based on "A Sea of lights" theme.

How To participate:

To participate in the event, players will have to create a fan-art on the event theme. After completion of artwork, the players have to post their work in the Billboards section of the Genshin Impact community by adding the topic "Sea of lights".

Submission Eligibility Criteria:

The artwork must be colored. Incomplete works will be not counted.

Participants must include their work-in-progress/unfinished works along with finished work as an evidence.

The artwork can only content artist's signature at one of the corners. No additional text must be present on it.

Participants must name their artwork and mention their inspiration and outline of the art.

Participants must have their "Add watermark when uploading photos " option disabled in their Mihoyo account settings.

The submission must be done within 18th Feb-24th Feb.

Five artwork submissions are allowed per account.

Travelers!



Liyue's Lantern Rite festival will soon be upon us, and the "A Sea of Lights" fan art event is right around the corner!



Head over to the Genshin Impact community (HoYoLAB) to access the full information regarding the event >>>https://t.co/kVcNckCilO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/5w28IxyJNH — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 27, 2021

Event Rewards: Free Primogems and Adobe annual subscriptions

Primogems will be distributed in the following quantities among the winners.

Gold Medal X 5 Winners: 10,000 Free Primogems and Adobe all apps subscription (1 Year)

Silver Medal X 10 Winners: 5,000 Primogems and Adobe Photoshop subscription

Bronze Medal X 15 winners: 3000 Primogems and Clip studio Paint X subscription

Runners-up X 30 Winners: 1000 Primogems and Clip studio pain X subscription

Commended X 30 Winners: 1000 Free Primogems

Event Duration:

The submissions will be open from 18th to 24th February. Judging duration will be from 25th February to 10th March. Voting and vote counting will be held from 18th February to 5th March and 8th March to 10th March, respectively. Results will be announced from 11th March to 16th March. For more information, fans can contact the Genshin Impact Official team or click here for the full rulebook.

