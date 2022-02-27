With a '17+' ESRB rating, when can fans expect the release of The House Of The Dead Remake?

When it first came out in the late 1990s, The House of the Dead enchanted and endeared gamers all over the world. It resurrected and popularized the zombie genre, and was praised for its eccentric voice acting and entertaining gunplay.

In April 2021, it was reported that an official remake of the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch. The remake will reportedly include new characters and numerous endings, as well as upgraded visuals and controls. This remake does not yet have an official release date, although it is expected to be released in 2022.

Only the Nintendo Switch version of The House of the Dead - Remake has been revealed. However, the project's ESRB rating has led to suspicion (via Gematsu) that Stadia will follow in the footsteps of MegaPixel's Panzer Dragoon: Remake. Panzer Dragoon: Remake was first published for the Nintendo Switch, followed by Stadia, PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. It's conceivable that the remake of The House of the Dead will follow the same path.

According to the ESRB, MegaPixel Studio's version of the The House of The Dead Remake will be released on Stadia

For the remake, the release on Stadia is huge. Previously, the publisher Forever Entertainment stated that it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, it appears that the rumors and leaks were correct, and players will be able to play the remake on the Google console. Stadia is also going through a rough patch, so a new game like this will be a welcome addition.

The board gave the remake a Mature 17+ rating. The most intriguing aspect, though, is how the game was rated by the ESRB on the Stadia platform. This is an official confirmation of rumors that the remake of The House of the Dead would be released on Stadia. The ESRB only ratings games for platforms that are guaranteed to be released.

The remake is no exception, as MegaPixel Studios hopes to replicate the spirit of the original. There is no stated release date for the game yet, however, some speculate that it will be released in March. However, when it does come out, players will almost certainly be able to play it on two consoles instead of just one.

About the new remake

MegaPixel Studio is in charge of the new remake, and they're employing the Unity Engine for House of the Dead, much like they did for the Panzer Dragoon reboots. The remake of House of the Dead will have a new Horde Mode with 15 times the amount of monsters and unlocked characters, as well as a reworked UI, upgraded visuals, HD rumble for shooting, and a slew of additional options for players to tune.

Edited by Danyal Arabi