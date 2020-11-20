With Keria joining the T1 League of Legends roster, the org might soon part ways with Effort

Will Effort and T1 soon part ways?

After the acquisition of DRX’s star support Ryu "Keria" Min-Seok to T1’s League of Legends line-up there have been a lot of speculations amongst the LCK fans as to the role Effort will be playing.

With Keria becoming the starting support for the org, Lee "Effort" Sang-ho would obviously be taking up the role of the substitute. And after helping T1 win two Splits and even making a Worlds appearance in 2019, no T1 fan believed that the 19-year-old would have been happy with a secondary role.

기쁜 소식을 전해드립니다.

T1의 새로운 서포터로 "Keria" 류민석 선수가 팀에 합류하였습니다. 류민석 선수의 새로운 출발을 함께 축하해주세요.



We're thrilled to announce that Ryu "Keria" Min-seok will be joining T1 for 2021. Please welcome Keria to the T1 Family!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/nubuqHXqRu — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 18, 2020

According to Fomos reporter Kenzi, it would seem that T1 might actually be in talks to part ways with Effort.

T1 has shifted a lot of things in their League of Legends roster ahead of 2021. Before signing Keria to the side, the org had already changed some things in their coaching staff and acquired coaches Daeny and Zefa from World Champions DAMWON Gaming.

Their former jungler Bengi was also brought on as head coach for their academy team and it’s safe to assume that for 2021, T1 is looking absolutely stacked.

Effort might be parting ways with T1

In his short spell with T1, Effort has had an incredible run and helped the team secure two LCK titles back to back. With him on their side, T1 was looking undefeatable. But that was till they met their match at the hands of G2 esports during the quarterfinals of Worlds 2019.

The following year was full of ups and downs for T1, and even after winning the Spring split, they had a poor showing in Summer and missed out on the chance to qualify for worlds.

With new head coach Zefa, who helped DAMWON win League of Legends Worlds 2020, and Keria in the starting support role T1 will be looking to continue their legacy and look for another Worlds Championship win.

What all this means for Effort's future with T1 remains to be seen.