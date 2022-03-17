With the upcoming release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, PC gamers may learn more about the visual choices available in the game

A trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo's special features for PS5 owners was just released. By utilizing the DualSense controller's characteristics, these features attempt to better immerse the player in the environment of Ghostwire: Tokyo. While these improvements are expected to benefit PS5 owners, PC gamers are curious as to what exact features they will receive for the game, given that Ghostwire: Tokyo is a limited-time PlayStation and PC exclusive.

Last month, the system requirements for the game were revealed, but some gamers were still curious about what parameters they would be able to change and how their computer might be exploited to its greatest capacity. Ray Tracing features for shadows and reflections appear to be coming to the PC version, based on pictures of the PC settings. The game will also support NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR technologies.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PC gamers get a look at some of the visual settings available in the game

The alternatives that are given in the game might frustrate PC users. Ghostwire: Tokyo will not feature an FOV adjustment, unlike many other PC FPS games. However, because the game uses Unreal Engine 4, many people have assumed that modifications will be able to remedy the problem in the near future.

Several famous PC games, like God of War and Elden Ring, have recently received modifications that allow players to play with a larger field of vision. A greater FOV is sometimes viewed as something necessary for gamers with ultra-wide displays.

As more information about the game's plot and gameplay becomes available, the anticipation for the game's release grows. A prologue of the game is available for those who want to have a small taste of the game before the purchase. It exposes players to the environment and plot. It's worth noting that this isn't a free game demo, but rather a free visual novel that users can download right now.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a new action horror game from Tango Gameworks, which will be released by Bethesda. Shinji Mikami, the director of Resident Evil, is in charge. In the game's plot, the majority of Tokyo's people mysteriously vanish, and weird, otherworldly entities known as 'Visitors' arise. Despite being announced during Bethesda's E3 presentation in 2019, game's information has been slowly trickling out in the weeks prior to its release.

