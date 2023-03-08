Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is the latest entry by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, a gratifying single-player action role-playing game that pushes players to their limits. One of the highlights of this beloved title is its various spectacular boss fights, each with its own unique gimmick and moveset.

One of the early bosses players will face off against is Dong Zhuo, a brutal fighter encountered during the events of the in-game mission, “Tyrant’s Final Banquet.” While dealing with Dong Zhuo is a relatively straightforward process, the fight can be grueling for many. Read on to learn more about his attack patterns and the possible strategies you can use against him.

Note: Spoilers for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will follow. Discretion may be required.

Easily defeating Dong Zhuo in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Dong Zhuo can be a challenging fight for the ill-prepared player in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (Image via YouTube/Zanar Aesthetics)

Dong Zhuo is a relatively simple boss if players have already grasped the base mechanics of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty by now. Dong Zhuo is a Morale rank 20 boss, so it is recommended to be preferably Morale rank 25 when facing him.

Regardless, here are some general tips and pointers to help you face off against him with relative ease:

Dong Zhuo can use his Spear to lunge at you to close the gap - make sure to either parry or dodge this attack.

Another of his frequent attacks is a jumping slash, which has him jump into the air and spin toward you. Dodge to avoid being hit or evade it at the last moment.

Dong Zhuo can also combine his attacks when on assault.

He has both a two and 3three-chain combo, with the three-hit combo ending with a lunge. Make sure to chain your parries/dodges accordingly.

When out of range of his Spear, Dong Zhuo will throw multiple Kunai at you. This attack can also be easily dodged.

Another of his ranged attacks is the use of a Fire spell, which can also be dodged if timed correctly.

Be careful of his Charged attacks and Critical Blows, which may result in a spinning attack that is rather hard to avoid. The attacks can alternate between horizontal and vertical forms.

Dong Zhuo can also kick if you are at close range. This attack can knock out a decent amount of your health, so make sure to dodge or parry it.

Another move he has up his sleeve is Grab - which results in him grabbing the player within close range.

Grab dishes with a huge amount of uninterruptible damage if not parried or blocked at the right time, so make sure to avoid this at all costs.

Deplete your foe’s Spirit Gauge with well-timed parries and counterattacks to punish him and quickly end the fight. Another thing to remember is that Dong Zhuo becomes even more aggressive and fast after losing half of his health, so players must adjust to the tempo accordingly to keep up.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty was released on March 3, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is also available via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

