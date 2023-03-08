Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Zhao Yun

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest trending souls-like game, with fans hooked to the game to see what awaits them in their new adventure. These types of games are notoriously known for their intense difficulty. Players can find themselves in a sticky situation against the weakest foes in-game. But what fans of the genre are eager to fight are the bosses.

Like many soul-like titles that came before, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a variety of bosses throughout the game. Every boss a player faces becomes more of a challenge as they progress. Fighting these epic foes won't be a walk in the park, and it may take several attempts before successfully beating them.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide: How to beat Zhao Yun

Zhao Yun is one of the allies and companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. He appears early in-game and helps you slash your way through enemies as you push forward. Zhao Yun then asks for your help and becomes a trusted ally in battle. However, as you progress through the story, at some point, you'll find yourself facing the mighty warrior as he tests your strength.

Weapons and moves to use

This may be a friendly duel. However, Zhao Yun won't be taking it easy on you. Note that he uses a spear, which means he has a long reach and can easily pierce through your character at any given moment. Your dodging and parrying abilities are your best allies when facing the spear specialist.

Naturally, you'd still have to utilize quick and spirit attacks during the fight. But it's easier said than done, especially knowing that Zhao Yun can throw a flurry of attacks at any time. The best way to land blows first is by using fast and agile weapons such as the Dual Sabres, Straight Sabre, and Sword, to name a few. These three weapons are among the five best weapons in the game.

Zhao Yun's attacking patterns

Zhao Yun Boss Fight (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

As for his attacking patterns, you best be looking for his martial arts. He often utilizes Whistling Vortex, which allows Zhao Yun to thrust forward with his spear, charging while spinning it. Another important thing to keep an eye on is when he summons Qilin. This allows him to summon five pillars around him. If Zhao Yun hits at least two, you're as good as toast.

With his assaults, Zhao Yun also tends to steer you toward one of his pillars. Take advantage of the space in the environment and escape the pillars as quickly as possible, but beware of nearby hazards that could cause you to become stuck on the ground.

After successfully defeating Zhao Yun, he will commend you for your efforts and give you his utmost respect. He then becomes determined to reach the same level of strength you've showcased to beat him.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

