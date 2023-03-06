Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty spear guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest game to be released for the souls-like genre. As of the time of this writing, it has garnered 70,450 concurrent players in the last 24 hours based on Steam Charts. It may not be as impressive compared to more popular titles in the genre, but it's doing well enough for an offering that was recently launched.

Given that it is only three days old as of this publishing, many players might feel a bit lost, especially considering that they'll have to learn an entirely new system from scratch. Beating a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is already daunting enough as it is. However, there's a learning curve that players need to learn and adapt to if they want to successfully beat the game.

Fortunately, our guides will help players figure out how to effectively use different types of weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In this article, we'll be providing a thorough breakdown of the spear.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide: How to best use the spear

Zhao Yun and his Unparalleled Spear (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Similar to many souls-like games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a variety of weapons that come with their own unique skills and abilities. Given the selection players have access to, it'll come down to their preference and which one they think will help them beat the game. A spear is one of the most popular weapons present in almost every hack-and-slash game. Here's the full breakdown:

Martial arts

Zhao Yun in comabt (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gives you the ability to select certain skills that best suit your playstyle. One of these is called martial arts, which are basically special skills intertwined with weapons. Just like every other blade in-game, the spear has its own selection of moves that can be utilized in certain situations. Each martial art will prove to be useful depending on the approach you want to take.

Here's the full list of the spear's martial arts:

Antelope Horn - Spins your weapon around while holding down the Arts button.

- Spins your weapon around while holding down the Arts button. Dragon Flash - Performs a spinning attack to cut down surrounding enemies, then releases a powerful forward thrust.

- Performs a spinning attack to cut down surrounding enemies, then releases a powerful forward thrust. Dragontail Whip - Spins your weapon, attacking your surroundings.

- Spins your weapon, attacking your surroundings. Falcon Strike - Allows you to jump up while launching an enemy, then bring your weapon back down with a thud.

- Allows you to jump up while launching an enemy, then bring your weapon back down with a thud. Goshawk's Dance - Thrusts your weapon into the ground and jump up, performing a spinning slice.

- Thrusts your weapon into the ground and jump up, performing a spinning slice. Horn Strike - Allows you to stab at an enemy's feet, then pull your weapon upward.

- Allows you to stab at an enemy's feet, then pull your weapon upward. Marching Dragon - Makes you advance forward while sweeping the enemies in front of you, then finishes with a powerful blow.

- Makes you advance forward while sweeping the enemies in front of you, then finishes with a powerful blow. Monkey's Wisdom - Spins your body around, attacking your surroundings. Allows you to move while spinning.

- Spins your body around, attacking your surroundings. Allows you to move while spinning. Serpent's Torment - Unleashes a barrage of rapid thrusts.

- Unleashes a barrage of rapid thrusts. Whistling Vortex - Allows you to thrust forward with your spear, charging while spinning it.

Movesets

In-Game Combat (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Without a doubt, martial arts are very useful skills to use when engaging in combat. Unfortunately, you can't spam these since it'll cost you spirit. Overusing them will cause your character to become fatigued in battle. With that said, it's essential to use basic attacks to preserve your spirit.

What makes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a fun game is the fact that you're allowed to hit a chain of attacks, while still being strategic on how you engage the enemy. Each weapon in the game has different and unique combos according to the blade you're utilizing. Here's a full list of the move combinations for the spear:

Chain Attack - Spam Quick Attack 4 times.

- Spam Quick Attack 4 times. Light to Heavy Attack - Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack.

- Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack. Heavy Attack - Use the Spirit Attack.

- Use the Spirit Attack. Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down. Heavy Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down. Dash Attack - While sprinting, hit Quick Attack 3 times.

- While sprinting, hit Quick Attack 3 times. Dodge Attack - After successfully dodging an attack from the enemy, hit Quick Attack once.

- After successfully dodging an attack from the enemy, hit Quick Attack once. Deflect Counterattack - While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect.

- While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Deflect Counterattack Light Attack - While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Then quickly spam Quick Attack until the combo ends.

- While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Then quickly spam Quick Attack until the combo ends. Deflect Attack - After succesfully parrying an enemey's attack, use Quick Attack to counter.

- After succesfully parrying an enemey's attack, use Quick Attack to counter. Guard Spirit Attack - After successfully blocking an enemy's attack, use Spirit Attack to counter.

Best build

Keep in mind that the best build we're about to provide is based on our preference and you should take this opinion with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, it'll come down to your preference on what the best build is for the spear.

Since Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty only allows two martial arts abilities, you'll have no choice but to select what you think is best. In our opinion, the best build for the spear should be a combination of Serpent's Torment and Monkey's Wisdom. A combo of these two will provide your character with a high offensive power.

You can start off by using Serpent's Torment when initially engaging in battle. This will pierce your enemies multiple times since the skill throws a barrage of spear thrusts. Given the intensity of the move, why stop your momentum entirely?

Following up a barrage of thrusts with Monkey's Wisdom should make your enemies helpless. Imagine, after wearing down your opponent from the barrage, you then start spinning around like a Beyblade to dissect your foes. There's no getting past your character with this combo.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was launched on March 3. The game has seen some controversy on PC since the developers didn't optimize the controls for mouse and keyboard (KBM). However, it's still a great game overall if played on a controller, and fans of the souls-like genre should give this game a go.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

You can scroll through our website for more Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guides.

Poll : 0 votes