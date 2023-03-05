Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the newest entry from Team Ninja and a worthy souls-like title in its own right. As is expected from a role-playing title of this calibre, Wo Long also features many weapons and their respective arts for players to master during their time in the brilliantly paced action-packed single-player campaign.

One of the many weapons players will encounter in-game is the Glaive, which will be the focus of this article. Note that this guide is still a work in progress and certain details may be added later when sufficient information is available.

Note: Spoilers for multiple gameplay mechanics of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will follow. Discretion is advised.

The Glaive relies on a heavy investment in the Earth Virtue to be particularly effective in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Glaive is one of the several weapons players can utilize in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with its own quirks and advantages. Keep the following pointers in mind while getting a Glaive for your character build:

Invest your Qi points heavily into the Earth virtue for this build - it will increase your damage output from the Glaive.

Spending your Qi points into this particular virtue also increases your equipment load capacity, allowing you to equip rarer and heavier armor.

You will also consequently unlock Earth focused Wizardry spells (such as Stone Weapon and Quakebound) that are incredibly effective for melee combat against large groups of enemies.

Try investing in Earth and Wood if you prefer a tank-like build to cushion enemy attacks.

If you want a heavier hitting build (albeit at the cost of defense), pairing Earth with Metal is a viable alternative since it lowers the cost of Wizardry spells and increases the Spirit Gauge duration - incredibly effective with the melee focused nature of Glaives.

Alternatively, a balanced approach with primary stats being focused into Earth and secondary stats spread out between both Wood and Metal is also viable.

Mighty Shockwave and Rock Spike are recommended spells for Earth.

Since Glaives can be less effective against fast reacting opponents, investing skills in defense and health regeneration is also recommended.

The ideal Martial Arts for the Glaive are still in testing and will be updated in the guide soon.

How does the Glaive work in the game?

The Glaive is a melee weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It is a relatively slow weapon, with players performing a series of sharp charged-up swipes at enemies to dish out impressive amounts of damage. However, it should be kept in mind that while Glaive is incredibly efficient at controlling mobs, it loses traction when faced against singular opponents with fast reflexes.

The weapon type resembles a polearm with a curved blade and has a medium range.

What is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Created as an action role-playing title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is another brilliant entry from Team ninja and Koei Tecmo for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Players assume control of a customizable protagonist as they embark on punishing “souls-like” combat in an action packed single player campaign set in ancient China during the Three Kingdoms against demons and evil spirits among human enemies.

Poll : 0 votes