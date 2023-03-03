How to reduce stuttering and performance lag in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Like several other major AAA releases in recent months, the PC release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been suffering from similar technical issues at launch. The action role-playing game from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo was officially released on March 3, 2023, with numerous players on Windows already complaining about issues such as stuttering and performance lag that were hampering their in-game experience.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's technical woes follow the suit of Koei Tecmo's Wild Hearts, Hogwarts Legacy, and Returnal, all of which had their fair share of performance problems that plagued PC players and their general gaming experience. While there's currently no sure-fire fix for these issues, there are a few workarounds that players can try out to potentially rectify them.

This article collates all of the different steps that Wo Long: Final Dynasty players can take to potentially resolve their in-game issues.

Trying to fix the PC stuttering issue and performance lag in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The majority of players have cited a lack of proper optimization on the developer's end as the reason for these issues on PC at launch. Even those with high-end hardware and top-tier GPUs have reported that they're facing similar technical issues. Interestingly, Sportskeeda's review of the recently released title pointed out the framerate drops as well.

1) Update your GPU drivers

First and foremost, you should ensure that your GPU drivers are up-to-date with the latest driver patch that's available for it. Software applications provided by AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel will allow you to easily update their GPU drivers, provided your system is connected to the internet.

Furthermore, these applications will automatically search for and download the latest drive patch. Updating GPU drivers can generally resolve issues with performance and frame rate drops in modern games.

You must ensure that your Windows version is updated to the latest version available as well. The same is applicable for updating DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables to the most recent versions.

2) Verify the integrity of game files

You can try out this process by heading over to their Steam library, right-clicking on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, accessing the Properties option, navigating to the Local Files tab, and then clicking on Verify the integrity of game files option. This will ensure that there are no missing or broken files in the game.

Although this option usually works better for issues related to random crashes, it could potentially resolve other technical issues as well.

3) Tweak the game's graphics

If the technical issues persist, you can try to tweak and decrease Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's graphics options on your system. You're advised to reduce the Volumetric and Shadows options until you see some improvements in gameplay.

Furthermore, you can consider toggling off the VSync option under the Graphics tab in the settings of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Disabling this is likely to help you with visual performance issues.

4) Check for background tabs

You should check whether other applications running in the background are eating up a significant amount of RAM that's available for use on your system. This can negatively impact the gameplay experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, given that the recommended requirement is at least 16 GB RAM.

Thus, you should ensure that no unnecessary applications are running while you play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

5) Update the game when the next patch arrives

Considering the sheer number of people complaining about technical issues, including stuttering and lags, when it comes to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's performance on PC, it's likely that the developers will try to promptly address these concerns through future updates and patches.

You must keep an eye out for any subsequent patches and update the game through the Steam client as soon as possible.

