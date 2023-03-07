Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Slashing Spear guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has recently been added to the list of games in the souls-like genre. While some experienced players claim that it's one of the easiest titles in the genre, newer players find it to be a challenging experience. As a result, beginners who are looking to play their first souls-like game might want to give Wo Long a try.

However, new players in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will most likely find the gameplay difficult to adapt to. One key to beating a souls-like game is choosing the perfect weapon based on a player's playstyle. Given the intensity of the enemies and bosses in Wo Long, it's essential to use a blade you're comfortable with to make the game more enjoyable.

One of the most popular weapons in the game is the spear. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers two types of spears for players to choose from: the regular spear or the more intense slashing spear. In this guide, we will focus on the power of the slashing spear.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - How to best use the slashing spear

Slashing Spear Guide (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a plethora of weapons to choose from. Some blades are agile, while others are quite heavy but deal lots of damage. Although the regular spear and slashing spear are essentially the same weapon, they have slight differences. The slashing spear is heavier between the two and deals slightly more damage.

Given their difference in weight, it ultimately comes down to personal preference in combat. You can either approach enemies quickly or attack them with heavy power using the spear that suits their playstyle. With that said, let's take a closer look at the slashing spear and its unique abilities.

Martial arts

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Martial Arts (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has special skills called martial arts, which are essentially a weapon's special skill. You can equip up to two skills from a wide selection of abilities. It's worth noting that every blade has its own unique martial art, but since this is a guide on slashing spears, it's important to mention that this heavy weapon has similar capabilities to the regular spear in terms of martial arts.

Here's a full list of the slashing spear's martial arts:

Antelope Horn - Spins your weapon around while holding down the Arts button.

- Spins your weapon around while holding down the Arts button. Dragon Flash - Performs a spinning attack to cut down surrounding enemies, then releases a powerful forward thrust.

- Performs a spinning attack to cut down surrounding enemies, then releases a powerful forward thrust. Dragontail Whip - Spins your weapon, attacking your surroundings.

- Spins your weapon, attacking your surroundings. Falcon Strike - Allows you to jump up while launching an enemy, then bring your weapon back down with a thud.

- Allows you to jump up while launching an enemy, then bring your weapon back down with a thud. Goshawk's Dance - Thrusts your weapon into the ground and jump up, performing a spinning slice.

- Thrusts your weapon into the ground and jump up, performing a spinning slice. Horn Strike - Allows you to stab at an enemy's feet, then pull your weapon upward.

- Allows you to stab at an enemy's feet, then pull your weapon upward. Marching Dragon - Makes you advance forward while sweeping the enemies in front of you, then finishes with a powerful blow.

- Makes you advance forward while sweeping the enemies in front of you, then finishes with a powerful blow. Monkey's Wisdom - Spins your body around, attacking your surroundings. Allows you to move while spinning.

- Spins your body around, attacking your surroundings. Allows you to move while spinning. Python Turnover - Stamps your feet, generating a shock wave that damages your surroundings, then charges forward while swinging your weapon.

- Stamps your feet, generating a shock wave that damages your surroundings, then charges forward while swinging your weapon. Parting Grass - Allows you to slice horizontally, then brings your weapon down forcefully.

Movesets

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty In-Game Combat (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

While martial arts can be powerful skills to use in combat, it's important to note that they cannot be spammed repeatedly. The best approach is to utilize the weapon's basic attacks and conserve your spirit. This will allow you to save your martial arts for more crucial situations.

Here's a full list of the movesets for the slashing spear:

Chain Attack - Spam Quick Attack four times.

- Spam Quick Attack four times. Light to Heavy Attack - Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack.

- Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack. Heavy Attack - Use the Spirit Attack.

- Use the Spirit Attack. Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down. Heavy Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down. Dash Attack - While sprinting, hit Quick Attack three times.

- While sprinting, hit Quick Attack three times. Dodge Attack - After successfully dodging an attack from the enemy, hit Quick Attack once.

- After successfully dodging an attack from the enemy, hit Quick Attack once. Deflect Counterattack - While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect.

- While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Deflect Counterattack Light Attack - While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Then quickly spam Quick Attack until the combo ends.

- While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Then quickly spam Quick Attack until the combo ends. Deflect Attack - After successfully parrying an enemey's attack, use Quick Attack to counter.

- After successfully parrying an enemey's attack, use Quick Attack to counter. Guard Spirit Attack - After successfully blocking an enemy's attack, use Spirit Attack to counter.

Best build

As with the previous guide about the spear in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the best build for the slashing spear will be similar to the regular spear but with some minor adjustments due to the different martial arts available. Keep in mind that your preferred build may vary based on your playstyle and preferences.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you can equip two martial arts at once. For the slashing spear, we recommend combining Monkey's Wisdom and Python Turnover.

Begin the combo with Python Turnover to engage enemies or the boss. This skill allows you to send foes flying with a shockwave, then charge towards them while swinging your slashing spear.

Since you are already swinging your weapon, follow up with a spinning attack using Monkey's Wisdom. This martial art allows you to spin and slash enemies like a top. Python Turnover serves as a setup for a chain of spin attacks.

