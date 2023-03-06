Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dual Halberds guide - Martial Arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Team Ninja's latest action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, offers players a wide range of weapons to combat difficult enemies and bosses. Dual Halberds are just one of the many potent weapons particularly effective at dealing with groups of enemies.

Players can acquire Dual Halberds of Lady Hao, Dual Marquis Halberds, Dual Reaper Halberds, Tiger Fang Dual Halberds, and Dual Rooster-Crowing Halberds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Every weapon type has a set of special attacks called Martial Arts that are randomly assigned.

Dual Halberds Martial Arts, movesets, and recommended build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players must face off against formidable opponents throughout the game, which requires them to use all of the gameplay mechanics to defeat them. Players looking to deal with multiple enemies and focus on an elegant weapon can check out Dual Halberds.

Dual Halberds Martial Arts and movesets

Martial Arts is a set of special attacks tied to every weapon type in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and are randomly assigned to every weapon, which makes it enticing for players to find one with Martial Arts that suits their playstyle. These special attacks are potent in getting players out of tricky situations and dealing significant damage to enemies and bosses stylishly.

The following are some of the Martial Arts associated with Dual Halberds:

Plum Rend: Players can use this Martial Art to deliver a cut by stepping forward and then taking one quick step backward.

This special attack enables players to throw both the Halberds at the enemy.

This attack leads the in-game character to leap in the air diagonally and follow up with several strikes from the Dual Halberds.

One can deliver spinning attacks and hop toward the enemy using a Sudden Tornado.

Players can close in on a foe by using this attack which grabs an enemy with the tip of the Halberds and pulls it towards them.

Players can close in on a foe by using this attack which grabs an enemy with the tip of the Halberds and pulls it towards them. Bamboo Sever: This small quick attack involves jumping forward and striking the opponent.

Dual Reaper Halberds and Tiger Fang Dual Halberds have their own unique Martial Art. Dual Reaper Halberds comes with a Crescent Gale attack, which connects the Halberds to inflict far-reaching slash attacks on foes.

Tiger Fang Dual Halberds comes bundled with the Thorn Cleave attack, where the in-game character spins along with the weapon while dealing significant damage to the enemies in the vicinity of the spin’s area of influence.

The following are the Dual Halberds movesets:

One can use the quick attack, which forms a chain of five to six slashes.

The player can leverage the above attack by following it up with the spirit attack, which is a long-range forward slash.

Spirit attack can be used separately, a set of quick vertical slashes ending up with one of the Halberds slammed onto the ground.

Players can use the jump attack, a single swing of both the Halberds, or the jump spirit attack, which ends with both the Halberds slammed onto the ground.

With four to five slashes, a Dash attack is potent to deal with multiple enemies. It starts with a crossed slash using both Halberds, followed by two vertical slashes from each Halberd, and ends with a slam.

One can use the dodge attack wherein the in-game character slices the foe while stepping back and immediately charges with attack patterns similar to the above dash attack.

The low stance deflection counterattacks with multiple hits from the Dual Halberds are effective for players focusing on deflecting enemy and bosses’ attacks.

Dual Halberds build recommendation

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an extensive Virtue system that enables players to craft their own builds based on categories like Fire, Wood, Water, Metal, and Earth. The build in this article is purely a recommendation for players, as they can make innovative builds that complement their playstyle and preferences.

Dual Halberds are great crowd-control weapons. It is ideal for pairing them up with Fire skills/spells. Players can use the Overpower Burst Fire spell, which enhances the damage dealt by the next spell or Martial Arts used by them. This will allow their character to deal increased damage.

Players can also put a secondary focus on a Wood spell like Absord Vitality that complements the Overpower Burst. Absorb Vitality enables players and their allies to restore a small amount of HP when damaging their foes.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in the Three Kingdoms Era and immerses players in a world infested with demons. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has garnered positive reviews except on PC, where some players have reported stuttering and performance lag.

