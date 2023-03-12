Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Taotie

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo, and Team Ninja's latest souls-like action role-playing game feature memorable boss fights. Bosses like Zhang Liang, General of Man, who, despite being the very first boss players encounter in the game, are considered one of the most challenging boss fights in any modern souls-like title.

Much like Team Ninja's previous project, namely, Nioh, Nioh 2 and the Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Wo Long: Fallen Dynast features some truly challenging boss fights that will test your ability to adapt and master the game's unique combat system. One such boss that you will face during the main story of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Taotie.

The Taotie is a gigantic demonic entity with the head of a man and the torso of a sheep-like creature. Admittedly, Taotie is one of the most visually stunning boss fights in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. He is also a test of patience due to his massive health pool and varied attacks.

How to easily defeat Taotie in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

The fight against Taotie is easily one of the most chaotic bosses, with the gigantic creature attacking mostly using its massive claw-like arm, which can inflict a lot of damage if it connects.

The Taotie also jumps around the arena, making it a difficult target to hit consistently. Additionally, the boss is covered in crystals around its legs and parts of his body, making it even harder to damage it directly.

The best way to deal consistent damage is to use your wizardry spells, stick to its legs, and chip away at its health bar using your weapon's light attack combos. Here are a few tips that should help you defeat the Taotie in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty without much hassle:

Taotie has three distinct phases, which it transitions to during the fight, with each phase having special attacks and critical blows. The Taotie is a fire elemental creature; as such, water virtue spells alongside any water elemental Divine Beast can help you immensely against the boss.

The first phase is the easiest as the Taotie only attacks using its claw, which is relatively easy to dodge or counter, and occasionally summons crystal projectiles which you can easily deflect.

Taotie transitions to its second phase after you deal your first fatal strike to the boss. In this phase, he gets more aggressive and flails his arms randomly, which can hit you if you're not careful. You must stick to its legs and chip away at the crystal corruptions until the boss falls. When Taotie falls into the arena, he uses the crystal platform on his body to climb up, stab his eye, and transition the boss fight to the final phase.

In the third and final phase, the Taotie starts doing a "belly-flop" attack which you will need to deflect to deal massive amounts of spirit damage. Same as the previous phases, you must target his legs, chip away at its spirit gauge, and make it fall to deal the final, fatal strike.

Taotie in Wo Long: Fallen Dyasnty is not a difficult boss fight per se, but what makes it intimidating, however, is its gigantic size and seemingly random flailing attacks, which can deal a lot of damage. The boss also has a lot of health, which can trick you into thinking your attacks do not damage it enough.

However, it would be best if you did not focus on the boss' health bar, instead focusing on its spirit gauge, depleting which will allow you to deal massive damage to the creature via fatal strikes. You can easily defeat the Taotie in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with patience and a few well-timed parries.

