Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC Battle of Zhongyuan release date & time for all regions, expected file size, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's upcoming story DLC is releasing in a few short hours. Developers Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo Games have finally revealed more information regarding the launch timings as well as what players can expect. The expansion, called Battle of Zhongyuan, is the first of the traditional three-part story DLCs that Team Ninja's games are known for.

Similarly to their previous DLCs for games like Nioh, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Battle of Zhongyuan will come packed with new bosses, enemy types, weapon unlocks, armor, and more.

When is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC releasing?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023, for all platforms, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The release timings are as follows:

8:00 am BST (June 29, 2023)

12:00 am PDT (June 29, 2023)

4:00 pm JST (June 29, 2023)

3:00 am ET (June 29, 2023)

5:00 pm AEST (June 29, 2023)

12:30 pm IST (June 29, 2023)

Given that it is a DLC for a multi-platform game, the Battle of Zhongyuan expansion will not have a midnight release on consoles and will be released simultaneously alongside the PC version.

What is the expected file size of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

Although Team Ninja has not revealed the actual file size for the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, it can be speculated to be around 4-5 gigabytes. This falls in line with most of Team Ninja's previous DLCs and the content updates the studio has released for Wo Long.

It should be noted that since Team Ninja has not given a confirmed file size for the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, the information stated above should be taken with a grain of salt.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC coming to Xbox Game Pass?

DLCs and expansions for games do not usually make it to Xbox Game Pass. The same seems to be true for the Battle of Zhongyuan DLC.

While you can get the full base game on Game Pass at no additional cost, you will need to purchase the DLC or the Season Pass separately to access the content of the expansion.

This is nothing new for Xbox Game Pass. Even Xbox's first-party flagships like Forza Horizon 5 have their DLCs and bundles locked behind an additional purchase.

