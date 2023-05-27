Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC release date revealed

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's action role-playing game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which draws inspiration from Chinese martial arts, is set to receive its first major story DLC next month. Much like Team Ninja's previous souls-like titles, i.e., the Nioh series and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has multiple story DLCs planned.

In an official blog post on the game's website, the title of the DLC was revealed to be Battle of Zhongyuan. Players will be able to get their hands on it in just over a month.

What is the scheduled release date for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Battle of Zhongyuan DLC?

According to the blog post by Team Ninja, the highly anticipated Battle of Zhongyuan DLC is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023. The upcoming story expansion will include:

"... new stages, difficulty level, weapon type, enemies and more, promising an exciting experience for Wo Long experts and novices alike."

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo did not reveal any further details but promised more updates leading up to the DLC's release at the end of June. It is being speculated that Battle of Zhongyuan might make an appearance in the upcoming Summer Games Fest, which is scheduled for June 8.

The other two DLCs for the game, titled Conqueror of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang, are scheduled to release in September 2023 and December 2023 respectively, just a couple of months apart from one another. Players can grab these DLCs as part of the Deluxe Edition upgrade or the game's Season Pass.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, much like Team Ninja's Nioh series, has a lengthy post-launch plan, including the three major story DLCs releasing this year. Team Ninja's games have always had excellent post-launch support, with Nioh and Nioh 2's story DLCs being the highlight of the experience due to their memorable boss fights and enemy encounters.

