Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: How to get, stats, special effects, and more

You can come across a wide range of powerful weapons and armor as you navigate through the narrative of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Each comes with specific stats and special effects, allowing you to customize your build with your own playstyle.

One of the most sought-after armors you can get your hands on in the RPG is the Qinglong which provides a great overall defense that will allow you to take more hits from harder encounters.

Team Ninja’s latest title is as unforgiving as their Nioh series, and players new to the Soulslike formula will need all the help they can get. With a great boost to physical resistance and spirit defense, the Qinglonh Armor has become a crowd favorite for those just starting out.

Hence, today's guide will cover how to get your hands on the Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Obtaining the Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The only way to get your hands on the Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is through the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Season Pass after purchasing the base game.

The Digital Deluxe edition of the RPG is currently going for $84.99; however, if you already have the base game and looking to get the armor, then all you have to do is to purchase the Season pass that goes for $24.99. It’s quite an expensive purchase to make for either options, but there is a fair but of additional content that you will be able to get your hands on wit them.

With the Digital Deluxe, you can obtain the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Art Book, Digital Mini Soundtrack, and the Season Pass. While with the Season Pass alone, you get access to all the upcoming DLCs that Team Ninja has planned for the title in the future.

Qinglong Armor stats in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Qinglong Armor Base stats:

Weight Class: Medium Armor

Weight: 7.3

Defense: 43

Physical Resistance: 4.5%

Spirit Defense: 28

The in-game Item description reads the following:

“Legendary armor decorated with the hair from the beard and fur of the Divine Beast Qinglong. The bright light armor consists of green circular plates around the chest for additional protection. The combination of double-layered shoulder plates and thick thigh guards creates a near impenetrable barrier between the wearer and danger. Dragons such as Qinglong symbolize ultimate rulers, hence the carving of the dragon on the imperial seal that was passed down through generations of emperors. Those who wear this armor are said to attain the right to rule over all.”

Special Effects

Fixed Special Effects

Inheritance

Luck +14

Possible Special Effects

HP +14

Spirit Damage Received -2.2%

Lightning Resistance +18

The Qinglong Armor has a lot of defensive stats at its disposal, making it quite popular amongst those who are just starting out. It will help you survive boss encounters much more easily and allow you to learn the various mechanics of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at your own pace.

