Wordle today August 14 answers & hints (Wordle #786)

Wordle #786 answer for today is here and it is an interesting word, not often used in daily conversations. This five-letter word is quite uncommon and is predominenetly used to mean someting in a snake like apperence. The word also has a less literal meaning in Australian English, where it is used for being angry. Compared to yesterday's answer, this is a reletively harder guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle August 14 answers

The Wordle (#786) answer for August 14 is SNAKY.

Snaky is an adjective used to mean someting long and flexiable, a slithery apperance similar to snake. The word is also used as a way to signify being angry in Australian English. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning SNAKY of is:

Iike a snake in appearance; long and sinuous. Angry; irritable.

Synonyms of SNAKY are . Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

What are you snaky about?

Wordle hints for today, August 14

The Wordle #786 hints for today, August 14, are as follows:

#786 starts with the letter S

#786 ends with the letter Y

#786 contains the letter N

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

