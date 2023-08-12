League of Legends LoLdle answers 402: Sunday, August 13, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 402nd iteration are now available. This game challenges players to decipher five separate riddles centered around renowned virtual champions in League of Legends. It tests their aptitude on various trivia topics, including naming characters, recalling specific phrases, interpreting compelling artwork, recognizing unique skill sets, and decoding emojis.

This article will provide the answers to August 13's LoLdle.

Ziggs, Shen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 402nd edition (August 13, 2023)

The LoLdle answers to August 13's puzzles are given below:

Classic: Ziggs

Ziggs Quote: Shen

Shen Ability: Gnar, Bonus : R

Gnar, : R Emoji: Kled

Kled Splash Art: Udyr, Bonus: Spirit Guard Udyr

The first of today's LoLdle answers is Ziggs, and guessing his name can be pretty easy based on his Zaun region and release year of 2012. The quote puzzle mentions light traveling fast and ninjas, which are big hints to guessing Shen's name.

The ability puzzle contains an image of a hand with claws, which is a big clue that could help identify Gnar and his R ability. The emoji riddle can be tough to decipher, as Kled has a low pick rate in the current League of Legends patch.

The last of today's LoLdle answers is Udyr, which is tough to deduce from his Spirit Guard splash art.

