Wordle #757 for today July 16 is here, and it's a gem of a word. The solution is an all too familiar yellow gemstone, whose name originates from ancient Greek and Latin. the five Letter word is a noun and is quite an easy one, especially compared to yesterday's option.

Wordle is a word-based puzzle game developed back in 2019, where payers have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, based on correctly guessing a letter and its position.

The game blew up in popularity during the 2020-2021 pandemic and was subsequently acquired by New York Times. With that being said, let's take a look at today's puzzle answers and hints.

Wordle July 16 Answers

The Wordle (#757) answer for July 16 is TOPAZ.

Topaz is a noun and is the name of a gemstone. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Topaz is:

A precious stone, typically colourless, yellow, or pale blue, consisting of an aluminium silicate that contains fluorine.

Synonyms of Crone are gem, agate, and amethyst. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The ring is set with a large topaz surrounded by amethysts

Wordle hints for today, July 16

The Wordle #757 hints for today, July 16, are as follows:

#757 starts with the letter T

#757 ends with the letter Z

#757 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create and connect your New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter and is placed in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and share it on your social media account.

