Wordle today July 17 answers & hints (Wordle #758)

Wordle #758 for today, July 17, is here, and it's a bit of a 'downer'. Originating in Old Norse, the word is generally used for something hanging down. The five-letter word might not be as easy as yesterday's answer but with a double letter, it can be guessed relatively easily.

Developed by Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer back in 2018, Wordle became an overnight sensation during the 2020-2021 pandemic. The simple word-based puzzle game is easy to understand but hard to master.

The easy premise of guessing a five-letter word within six attempts, based on identifying the correct letters and their position, asks for a commendable grasp of the language.

With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle July 17 answers

The Wordle (#758) answer for July 17 is DROOP.

Droop is a verb used for something that is hanging downwards. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Droop is:

Bend or hang downwards limply.

Synonyms of Droop are hang down, hang, and dangle. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google

My upper lids had acquired a permanent droop and there were bags below them.

Wordle hints for today, July 17

The Wordle #758 hints for today, July 17, are as follows:

#758 starts with the letter D

#758 ends with the letter P

#758 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create and connect your New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle here.