Wordle today July 18 answers & hints (Wordle #759)

Wordle #759 for today, July 18, is here, and it surely is something 'high up in the sky'. Compared to previous Wordles, today's answer has a relatively modern origin, in North American English. The five-letter noun is quite easy, especially when compared to yesterday's answer.

Wordle's simplistic yet challenging approach was an instant appeal since its introduction back in 2018 but became an overnight sensation in 2020-2021. An easy-to-understand approach to guessing words based on correctly identifying letters and their position within six attempts can quickly escalate from a casual puzzle game to a competitive title, especially with sharing daily scores on social media.

With that being said, let's take a look at today's Wordle answers and hints.

Wordle July 18 answers

The Wordle (#759) answer for July 18 is FLYER.

Flyer is a noun used for something or someone who flies. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of Flyer is:

A person or thing that flies, especially in a particular way.

Synonyms of Flyer are air traveller, air passenger, and airline customer. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google

She's a frequent flier on that airline.

Wordle hints for today, July 18

The Wordle #759 hints for today, July 18, are as follows:

#759 starts with the letter F

#759 ends with the letter R

#759 contains the letter L

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create and connect your New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

