Wordle today July 23 answers & hints (Wordle #764)

Wordle #764 for today July 23 is here, and it's a big one. Often regarded as the largest species of living animal, this mammal is found in the oceans across the world. The five-letter noun is used for the families consisting of several species from killer to blue. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints

Wordle July 23 answers

The Wordle (#764) answer for July 23 is WHALE.

Whale is a noun and the name of the largest species of mammal. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of whale is:

A very large marine mammal with a streamlined hairless body, a horizontal tail fin, and a blowhole on top of the head for breathing.

Synonyms of whale are cetacean and leviathan. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The blue whale is the world's largest living animal.

Wordle hints for today, July 23

The Wordle #764 hints for today, July 23, are as follows:

#764 starts with the letter W

#764 ends with the letter E

#764 contains the letter L

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

